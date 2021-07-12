Texas Gov. Abbott directs investigation into 'illegal behavior' at state's Juvenile Justice Department

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Thomas Barrabi
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked the Texas Rangers on Monday to investigate allegations that employees of the state’s Juvenile Justice Department had engaged in "illegal behavior" with youths.

Abbott called for an investigation in a letter to Col. Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The governor did not elaborate on the nature of the alleged illegal behavior.

"The Office of the Inspector General for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD) and the TJJD Independent Ombudsman have reported to prosecuting attorneys multiple allegations that certain TJJD staff members have recently engaged in potential illegal behavior," Abbott said in the letter.

The governor asked the Texas Rangers to investigate the claims and submit a report on their findings "so that appropriate remedial action can be taken." He added that he expects "full cooperation from TJJD leadership" during the inquiry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Camille Cain, executive director of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, expressed support for Abbott's directive.

She noted that agency was already conducting a review of cases dating back to 2017 "in an effort to ensure that we are as vigilant as possible in identifying potential illegal conduct and isolating any patterns of behavior that could help remove staff members before they can prey on the youth in our care."

"I am thankful to Governor Abbott and Colonel McCraw for providing the assistance of the Texas Rangers to investigate allegations of illegal conduct among TJJD staff members," Cain said in a statement. "Our agency will, of course, cooperate fully in an effort to ensure that our facilities are as safe as possible for our youth and that any criminal behavior is identified and punished appropriately."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Virginia lawyer stole from older clients, donated to charity to impress boss, feds say

    Prosecutors said she also used the money to buy a house and make credit card payments.

  • U.S. $4.7 billion grant program's tech woes take toll on justice groups

    Glitches in a new system used to manage the U.S. Justice Department's $4.7 billion grant program are causing delays in funding programs from victim services to criminal justice research, say more than a dozen staffers and grant recipients. The problems with the system, known as "JustGrants," are the subject of complaints to Congress and internal government watchdogs, according to documents seen by Reuters. On May 6, the Justice Department inspector general issued a warning saying the problems hampered award recipients' ability to achieve program objectives.

  • Argument over a foot race leads to shooting outside barbershop, Texas police say

    The men had been arguing about who won a running race for about a month, police say.

  • Thai medical workers infected despite Sinovac jabs

    Officials say that hundreds of medical workers in Thailand have been infected with COVID-19, even after receiving two doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine.On Sunday (July 11), the country's health ministry said that over 600 of the nearly 700,000 medical personnel who’ve been fully vaccinated with Sinovac were infected between April and July.Boon Vanasin is the chairman of a Thai healthcare group.He compared Sinovac to other vaccines, like European-made AstraZeneca, and said China’s jab is not as effective against the quickly spreading Delta variant."Here, there were five medical staff infected with COVID-19 and two were admitted to the ICU. This means Sinovac can't protect people from the virus and the symptoms will be severe, compared to those who got the AstraZeneca. It shows that people who are infected with the Delta variant after receiving the Sinovac vaccine can have symptoms as severe as people who haven't received any vaccine at all."An expert panel has recommended a third dose to trigger immunity for medical workers at risk, according to senior health official Sopon Lamsirithawon who told press on Sunday (July 11) AstraZeneca or an mRNA vaccine will be made available “in the near term.”Thailand is expecting a donation of 1.5 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines from the U.S. later this month.Neighboring Indonesia, which has also heavily relied on Sinovac, said on Friday (July 9) it would give the Moderna vaccine as boosters to medical workers.

  • A Stock Market Crash Is Coming: 3 Top Stocks to Buy When It Happens

    Stock market crashes tend to be painful, but they also create chances to invest in great companies at huge discounts. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that are worth going big on when the next crash hits. Read on to see why these companies top their "buy lists" for the next time the stock market goes on sale.

  • Israel offers third shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to adults at risk

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel said on Sunday it will begin offering a third dose of Pfizer Inc's vaccine to adults with weak immune systems but it was still weighing whether to make the booster available to the general public. The rapid spread of the Delta variant has sent vaccination rates in Israel back up as new infections have risen over the past month from single digits to around 450 a day, and the country has moved to fast-track its next Pfizer shipment. Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said that effective immediately, adults with impaired immune systems who had received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine could get a booster shot, with a decision pending on wider distribution.

  • Judge doubts Bob Baffert was fairly treated

    A New York judge was sympathetic Monday to horse trainer Bob Baffert's claims that his May suspension was unfair by the New York Racing Association after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test.(July 12)

  • The Family Secrets Fueling the Trump Organization Indictment

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/APWhile the Manhattan District Attorney’s office undertook a years-long, high-stakes battle to obtain Donald Trump’s tax records—twice returning to the Supreme Court—some of the most damning evidence was quietly in the possession of someone who was more than willing to turn it over: the ex-daughter-in-law of a top Trump Organization executive.Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, has always been key to u

  • Fentanyl, alcohol killed South Beach tourist. Men accused of rape may face homicide charges.

    Miami prosecutors are weighing whether to upgrade criminal charges against two men accused of raping a South Beach tourist after an autopsy report revealed that she died, in part, because of fentanyl and alcohol.

  • Ivanka Trump's Midsummer Trip to Aspen Seems Like Another Move to Distance Herself From Donald Trump

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner seem to be creating as much distance as possible between the Trump family politics and their own careers and personal lives. Instead of heading to Dallas for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) with Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, she and her husband hit the beautiful mountain […]

  • Lawyers retreat from pro-Trump election suit

    At a hearing on possible sanctions over the Michigan case, some attorneys downplayed their roles.

  • Biden nominates first out lesbian to ambassador-level post

    President Joe Biden has nominated the first out lesbian to an ambassador-level position in U.S. history.Chantale Wong has been appointed U.S.

  • This Man Ordered the Attack on Pearl Harbor

    It took 75 years for a disgraced family in Japan to finally find peace. Last month, the remains of Hideki Tojo, the man who served as Japan’s prime minister for most of World War II, was approximately located. Born in Kōjimachi, Tokyo, on Dec. 30, 1884, Tojo was the third son of a lieutenant general in the Imperial Japanese Army (IJA).

  • Biden administration rejects Chinese claims in South China Sea

    The Biden administration on Sunday upheld a Trump-era rejection of nearly all of China's significant maritime claims in the South China Sea. The administration also warned China that any attack on the Philippines in the flashpoint region would draw a U.S. response under a mutual defense treaty.

  • Prosecutors' references to Allen Weisselberg's family are New York 'hardball' to get him to cooperate with the investigation into the Trump Organization, says expert

    Former US attorney Frank Agostino analyzed the messaging behind recent charges against the Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg for CNN.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slashes Lauren Boebert For Call To End Government Benefits

    The woman who has talked about her days on welfare NOW wants benefits to end.

  • Trump says the Supreme Court is issuing unfavorable rulings to deter court-packing

    Former President Donald Trump on Sunday voiced concerns about "unexpected rulings" in the Supreme Court, saying the court has issued rulings unfavorable to the Right "because the nine justices do not want to be packed."

  • Just Like Trump and Obama, Biden's Making This Social Security Mistake

    Few things in Washington are truly bipartisan, and when it comes to Social Security , the two major parties have very different positions. President Joe Biden's administration is getting off to the same start that former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama did, and retirees can only hope things will get better in future years. The Social Security Act requires the trustees of the Social Security Trust Fund to report on what's happened with the operation of the trust fund over the past year.

  • Rand Paul seeks investigation into Tucker Carlson’s NSA spying allegations

    Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is requesting an investigation into allegations by Tucker Carlson that the National Security Agency was spying on him, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The senator sent a letter to Gen. Paul Nakasone of the National Security Agency, casting doubt on the NSA’s public denial of spying on Carlson and defending the Fox News host as a journalist who should be protected by the First Amendment.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the

  • White farmers blocked a much-needed federal relief program for Black farmers. The saga proved Black farmers won't overcome racism unless they take their economic future into their own hands.

    Banks have used discriminatory policies against Black farmers forever. Those farmers should take matters into their own hands.