Texas Gov. Abbott exacts revenge after Democrats walk: 'No pay for those who abandon their responsibilities'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Madlin Mekelburg, Austin American-Statesman
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AUSTIN – Moments before the final gavel fell in the Texas House to close out this year's legislative session, Gov. Greg Abbott said he would veto funding in the state budget for lawmaker salaries, an exclamation point to a dramatic final weekend.

The announcement came hours after House Democrats vacated the Capitol to prevent a vote on a divisive bill to rewrite the state's election laws. The unusual move came amid mounting tensions between House and Senate leaders over the passage of several Republican priority bills.

"I will veto Article 10 of the budget passed by the legislature," Abbott wrote in a tweet. "Article 10 funds the legislative branch. No pay for those who abandon their responsibilities. Stay tuned."

It was a fittingly tumultuous end to a tumultuous session that saw Republicans pursue an aggressively conservative agenda, steamrolling Democrats to deliver victories on abortion, gun rights, a camping ban and "defund the police" movements — the latter two issues a direct swipe at Austin and its progressive leaders.

Senate Republicans also employed a little-used parliamentary maneuver to save a GOP bill limiting the way race can be taught in schools, approving House Bill 3979 on the session's 137th day even though the Texas Constitution prohibits passage after the 135th day.

Outnumbered Democrats scratched out victories where they could, employing late-session delaying tactics to halt passage of GOP bills targeting transgender youths, voting restrictions and limitations on bail, knowing any victory could be short-lived with a Republican governor able to reset deadlines by calling a special session.

Abbott has vowed to bring lawmakers back to Austin for a special legislative session to pass the elections bill and legislation intended to change the state's bail system, which also died as the clock struck midnight Sunday, the deadline for passing legislation.

The Legislature already is scheduled to convene for a special session later this year to redraw the state's political boundaries and to allocate roughly $16 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding. Abbott has not said whether he will add these new priorities to the agenda for this session, or bring lawmakers back earlier.

'Good trouble': House Democrats walk, killing GOP elections bill, but Abbott vows special session

While Abbott's veto message appears to be revenge for Democrats walking off the floor on Sunday, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick placed the blame on House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, for allowing the bills to die. Patrick presides over the Senate while Phelan leads the House.

"For five months, nothing happened in that other chamber and here is where we ended," he said late Sunday. "We're not going to let that happen again, whether we're here 30 days or multiple sessions, we're not going to let that happen again. We're not going to be played by their bad management of their calendar."

Abbott has until June 20 to sign or veto legislation approved by lawmakers during the regular legislative session. He does not have to sign bills in order for them to become law, but affixing his signature to a bill is a show of support for the legislation.

Texas also gives the governor the authority to line-item veto any bills that allocate state dollars, namely the massive two-year budget approved by lawmakers during each session.

More: State poised to spend more than $1 billion on border security over the next two years

More: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on calls for a special session: 'That's pretty goofy'

This year's $248.6 billion budget is divided into 10 articles for different purposes, like Education, Health and Human Services and the Judiciary. Abbott has threatened to veto Article X, which includes $410.2 million to fund the legislative branch over the next two years.

"If we have 3 branches of government in Texas (who are supposed to check each other), and you dissolve one of those branches, then you are only one step away from a Monarchy," said Rep. Gene Wu, D-Houston, in a tweet. "But, maybe that was the plan all along."

The budget covers the next two fiscal years, starting on Sept. 1 and the funding in jeopardy includes salaries for state lawmakers. State legislators make $600 a month, or $7,200 annually.

Gov. Greg Abbott holds a press conference in Dallas on March 17, 2021.
Gov. Greg Abbott holds a press conference in Dallas on March 17, 2021.

In addition to salaries for lawmakers and legislative employees, the money pays for numerous entities that support lawmakers in their work at the Capitol: the Legislative Budget Board, Legislative Council, the Commission on Uniform State Laws, the Sunset Advisory Commission, the State Auditor's Office and the Legislative Reference Library.

State Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, called Abbott's threat "a rather ridiculous statement to have made."

"It’s hard for me to think that there’s any true effort of leveraging, saying that we will defund the branch of government that represents the people in order to get y'all to represent the people," Howard said during a Monday afternoon press conference. "It’s nonsensical. I can’t even respond to it.”

Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston, and other Brown and Black Democratic members talk to the press on the final day of the 87th Texas Legislature. The group led Sunday&#39;s walkout in the chamber that stalled SB 7 the voting rights bill.
Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston, and other Brown and Black Democratic members talk to the press on the final day of the 87th Texas Legislature. The group led Sunday's walkout in the chamber that stalled SB 7 the voting rights bill.

Contributing: Nicole Cobler, Austin-American Statesman

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas Democrats walk out over voting rights so Abbott threatens pay

Recommended Stories

  • Dems walk, stop Texas GOP's sweeping voting restrictions

    Texas Democrats pulled off a dramatic, last-ditch walkout in the state House of Representatives on Sunday night to block passage of one of the most restrictive voting bills in the U.S., leaving Republicans with no choice but to abandon a midnight deadline and declare the legislative session essentially over. The revolt is one of Democrats' biggest protests to date against GOP efforts nationwide to impose stricter election laws, and they used the spotlight to urge President Joe Biden to act on voting rights.

  • Dems walk, stop Texas GOP's voting restrictions

    Democrats walked out of the Texas State House on Sunday night, to block one of the most restrictive voting laws in the US from passing before a midnight deadline. GOP Governor Greg Abbott said he'll order lawmakers back for a special session. (May 31)

  • Carolina Marin, Olympic badminton champion, to miss Tokyo Games

    Carolina Marin, a Rio Olympic badminton champion and one of Spain's most accomplished athletes, will miss the Tokyo Games.

  • The NBA’s alignment with Rwanda’s repressive leader was headscratching

    The league, as ever, projects lofty goals. But joining itself with a president who has been accused of human rights abuses was not a good look Basketball Africa League was a hit with fans but left ethical questions for the NBA. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Last month, just two days after releasing his sixth studio album, J. Cole made his professional basketball debut in the NBA’s Basketball Africa League (BAL). The Grammy Award winner, regarded as one of the most influential rappers of his generation, played for the Rwanda Patriots Basketball Club, where he scored three points, secured several rebounds and a pair of assists en route to his team’s 83-60 win against Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers. The match-up, which also happened to be the first-ever BAL game, was broadcast on national television in the United States and was met with widespread attention from international media outlets. The tournament’s inaugural season consisted of 12 teams from 12 African countries, including Rwanda, Algeria, Senegal, Mali, Cameroon, and Egypt. However, the league has also drawn criticism for its decision to host its debut season in Rwanda, as well as the league’s growing relationship with Rwandan president Paul Kagame. Dating back to 1994 when he was first appointed to political office, Kagame has been accused of widespread human rights atrocities. The alleged abuses include forced disappearances, assassinations of political opponents, torture and state-imposed censorship. His regime helped launch two wars in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo, which led to the deaths of more than five million people. Despite his violent history and repressive actions, Kagame is viewed by many in his country as a national hero and a global darling for commanding the rebel force that ended the Rwandan genocide in 1994. In the aftermath of the genocide, Kagame gained influence before being elected president in 2000 and has remained in power ever since. A 2014 Human Rights Watch report documented at least 10 cases involving attacks or threats against his critics outside Rwanda since the late 1990s, all of which were tied to Kagame or his party. Most recently, Paul Rusesabagina, who was played by Don Cheadle in the movie Hotel Rwanda, was forcibly taken from Dubai to Rwanda and accused of being a terrorist. Rusesabagina has since maintained his innocence. According to Howard French, author of the forthcoming book, Born in Blackness: Africa, Africans and Making of the Modern World, 1471 to the Second World War, Rusesabagina’s detention bears very strong parallels to the recent forced landing of an airplane by Belarus in order to arrest an opposition journalist. The difference lies in the west’s response to each incident. “The west has expressed outrage toward Belarus and its leader, Lukashenko, but has said little about Rwanda’s behavior, and has not criticized Kagame over this at all, as far as I can tell,” French told the Guardian. “I think that western media has a very poor record of reporting on Rwanda. Too often, reporters give short shrift to understanding the country’s complicated history, and they are too ready to take the state’s narrative about its successes at face value. Because Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, is such a smoothly ordered place, reporters feel comfortable there, and by the same token, don’t feel comfortable looking very deeply into anything potentially critical.” As criticism of Kagame’s regime mounted in the late 2000s, especially following the HRW report, Kagame attempted to further his image as a magnanimous leader by attaching his name to sports. In 2002, Kagame began sponsoring the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations football tournament, which was then renamed the Kagame Interclub Cup. He turned to basketball in 2018 when he helped Masai Ujiri, president of the Toronto Raptors, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver open the Giants of Africa camp in Kigali. The following year, Kagame made an appearance at the Oracle Arena to watch a playoff game between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets. Kagame was given the tickets by the NBA and arrived with a sizeable entourage. Silver later called Kagame and his family “very knowledgeable NBA fans” and thanked the leader for his support. Given Kagame’s ties to several key figures within the NBA, it comes as little surprise that he was able to angle for the rights to host the debut BAL season in Kigali. Naturally, he wasted little time securing a photo-op with J. Cole. The NBA’s decision to allow operations in Kagame’s Rwanda was met with staunch criticism, including from Rusesabagina’s wife, Taciana, who urged Silver to “reconsider your choice to host the BAL games in Rwanda.” The Guardian also obtained a letter from the Human Rights Foundation addressed to Silver, which called on him cut ties with the dictator. “Like other dictators, Kagame is seeking to exploit the prestige of your brand to distract from his dreadful history of crimes and ongoing brutal repression. Given your stated values, we believe that you have the responsibility not to be in league with Kagame and his government,” read the letter signed by Thor Halvorssen, CEO of the Human Rights Foundation. “Basketball fans in Rwanda, Africa, and across the world look to the NBA for leadership and inspiration. We urge you to deny the Kagame regime the opportunity to use your global influence to whitewash its warmongering, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and illegal plunder of natural resources.” Through his association with the NBA and its efforts in Africa, Kagame joins a long list of dictators and authoritarian leaders who manipulate sports in an attempt to whitewash their reputations abroad, as well as to further their political agendas – a process known as sportswashing. Considering that the NBA has promoted itself as a sports league that values social justice and human rights, its decision to partner with Kagame and his regime is both tone-deaf and hypocritical. When asked for comment, NBA Africa CEO Victor Williams avoided any specific remarks on Kagame but stated that the BAL is part of the league’s apolitical effort to further basketball in Africa. “The two-week tournament is taking place at a single site in Kigali, Rwanda in a bubble environment similar to other NBA, WNBA and NBA G League events conducted during the pandemic. Future BAL seasons will be played in a more traditional format in cities and countries across the continent,” Williams told the Guardian. “The BAL is part of the NBA’s broader efforts to grow basketball in Africa, use sports as an economic growth engine across the continent and provide a platform to improve the health and wellness of one of the world’s youngest and fastest-growing populations.” The NBA’s goals, as ever, remain lofty. Fans will hope the BAL’s second season is played under less controversial circumstances.

  • Detroit Red Wings' Jakub Vrana has hot hands at IIHF World Championship

    Multiple Detroit Red Wings players are at the 2021 IIHF World Championship in Latvia.

  • Sixers coach Doc Rivers reacts to the multiple fan incidents in playoffs

    Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers reacts to the multiple fan incidents in the NBA Playoffs.

  • USA TODAY updates college football top 25. Where is Ohio State?

    USA TODAY updated its early college football top 25 and moved Ohio State up. Where does Ohio State land now?

  • Texas' fix after blackout doesn't dwell on climate change

    Texas' biggest fix to February's deadly winter blackout that left more than 4 million people without power puts new attention on projections by the state's climatologist but does not dwell on climate change after a deep freeze buckled the state's unprepared electric grid. A far-reaching bill sent Sunday night to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott would require some power generators to winterize against extreme cold following one of the most massive blackouts in U.S. history. Experts praised some reforms as significant but say concessions to Texas' powerful oil and gas industry still leaves the grid vulnerable.

  • Toyota, Honda temporarily halt production in Malaysia due to COVID-19 lockdown

    Japanese carmakers Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co have temporarily suspended production at their factories in Malaysia due to a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, the companies said on Tuesday. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday announced a "total lockdown" from June 1 to 14 in a bid to contain a recent surge in coronavirus infections. Toyota, which produced around 51,000 vehicles in Malaysia last year, will suspend sales and production from Tuesday, a spokeswoman said, adding that the company has not decided when production will resume.

  • What We Learned About the US Economy in May

    When April turned into May, optimism was in the air. Stimulus checks were in bank accounts, coronavirus cases were plummeting, millions of Americans were getting vaccinated, the economy was reopening...

  • 3 Things Holding You Back From Millionaire Status

    There are many things that can keep you from becoming a millionaire, like not having enough disposable income or an adequate amount of time. This will include things like how much you will save each year, the rate of return that you will receive, and for how long you will do it. For example, if you plan on saving your money for retirement in 30 years and can invest $5,000 each year, you will need a rate of return on average of 10.72% each year.

  • Texas Democrats block vote on election bill

    Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives were able to block a vote on a controversial election bill by boycotting a legislative session late on Sunday.The speaker noted the chamber lacked a quorum, and gaveled in a recess."A quorum is apparently not present. The point of order is well-take and sustained."The Democratic walkout, shortly before a midnight deadline to pass the measure, meant the measure would not come back for a vote until the fall.The Texas bill would eliminate many of the voting provisions added to make casting a ballot easier ahead of last November's election because of health concerns.Drive-through voting, a measure credited with helping spark record voter turnout in Houston, would no longer be allowed.It would scrap 24-hour polling sites and ban mobile units or temporary structures from being used as polling places.The bill also limits early hours to vote, making it more difficult to cast absentee ballots and does away with drop boxes.And it prohibits voting on Sundays before 1 pm, a move critics say is an effort to limit voting drives known as "Souls to the Polls," when predominantly Black churches shuttle worshippers to vote after morning prayers.Supporters of the legislation said it is needed to bolster election security.Critics say Texas already has some of the most restrictive electoral laws in the United States, and point out that there were no substantial allegations of fraud in Texas in last year's election.Democrats and civil rights groups called the proposal a voter suppression bill targeting voters of color, as well as the elderly and disabled.A vote on the measure is certain to pass the Republican-dominated house. Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who strongly supports the bill, said the bill would be added to a special legislative session planned for this fall.Republican state lawmakers across the country have pursued more stringent voting restrictions following former President Donald Trump's false claim that he lost the 2020 election because of widespread election fraud.

  • Ex-general says Michael Flynn is getting ‘crazier and crazier’ after endorsing military coup in US

    ‘Unfortunately, he has, in my view, gone off the deep end’

  • Nikki Haley accused of hypocrisy for posting beachside pic after Memorial Day attack on Kamala Harris

    Whole controversy ignores any actual issues facing veterans

  • Police investigate ‘playing with pistol’ claim as Tory peer’s daughter-in-law held in Belize after death of officer

    Jasmine Hartin held since Friday over death of policeman

  • Former action star Steven Seagal joins pro-Putin Russian political party

    Martial arts pro and Hollywood figure becomes full member of recently formed alliance in Russia’s parliament

  • Tarzan actor Joe Lara and Christian diet guru among victims of Tennessee plane crash

    Joe Lara played the role of Tarzan in a television series in the mid-1990s

  • Trudeau admits mass grave containing 215 Indigenous children is ‘not an isolated issue’

    Indigenous leaders have called for investigations into every residential school site in the country

  • Biden to honour son Beau at Memorial Day service: ‘The very best of what America has to offer’

    US president to honour fallen troops at Virginia’s national cemetery with a speech featuring personal loss

  • Column: Age is a meaningless number for Indy's 4-time winner

    Perhaps it was a little premature to run Helio Castroneves off so soon. Age wasn't on his side, of course, and time was running out to join that elite club of four-time Indianapolis 500 winners. “The performance numbers from Helio ... I didn’t quite get him not running anymore,” said team owner Michael Shank, who gave Castroneves a six-race ride this season that launched Sunday with the Indianapolis 500.