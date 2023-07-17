Texas Gov. Abbott installing buoy barrier along Rio Grande; opponents decry 'dangerous stunt'

EL PASO, Texas − Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed a floating barrier in the Rio Grande to quell migrants from crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, a move that opponents call a "dangerous stunt" that will endanger migrants at the border.

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar sent a letter, alongside seven other Texas congressional Democrats, to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken alleging that Abbott's aquatic barrier along the river border in Eagle Pass, Texas, is a potential violation of international law.

"Gov. Abbott's installation of floating barriers in the Rio Grande to deter migrant crossings is yet another dangerous stunt that prioritizes political posturing over the safety and well-being of both Texans and migrants," the lawmakers wrote in the letter. "Instead of notifying and collaborating with the appropriate federal agencies − such as the International Boundary and Water Commission, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers , and the Department of Homeland Security − Gov. Abbott continues to undermine the federal government by misusing state resources to interfere with federal immigration and security responsibilities.

"Gov. Abbott is not only wasting taxpayer dollars with these stunts ... he is once again choosing inhumane and dangerous practices that intimidate, endanger, and hurt migrants and their families and put CBP personnel at risk."

The letter states that the first segment of the barrier, being installed in Eagle Pass, is expected to cost $1 million.

"We urge the DOJ and DOS to take immediate action regarding this matter and the potential violations and obstructionism," the letter states.

However, the Democrats' opposition to the move did not appear to dampen the three-term Republican governor's enthusiasm for the recent initiative at the Texas-Mexico border. On Friday, Abbott told Fox News the buoys will "bolster" measures that have long been in use.

“In addition to (razor wire), we now have buoys in the water to prevent people from even crossing the middle part of the Rio Grande River and coming into the state of Texas,” he told the cable outlet.

Will the barrier extend across the entire Rio Grande in Texas?

Abbott announced his plan to install an aquatic barrier along the border June 8 following the Texas Legislature's passage of a series of border security measures.

The buoys are being deployed in 1,000-foot segments in high-traffic areas along the Rio Grande rather than across the entire expanse of the 1,885-mile river in Texas.

"We can put mile after mile after mile of these buoys," Abbott said during the news conference last month. "What we're doing right now is we're securing the border at the border. What the buoys will allow us to do is to prevent people from even getting to the border."

The large string of orange balls will be attached to the riverbed and secured with netting below to ensure people do not attempt to swim under them. Additionally, the oversized buoys rotate, which has the effect of keeping people from trying to climb over.

Smugglers have historically found creative ways around border barriers, throwing rope ladders over 30-foot fencing and cutting windows in steel mesh.

How much will the Rio Grande buoy barrier cost?

While officials have put the cost of the first 1,000-foot segment of the Rio Grande floating barrier at $1 million, it is unclear how much the entire project will cost.

However, in an interview after last month's announcement of the new buoy system, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw praised the new aquatic barrier as a more cost-effective measure than the permanent fencing "installed by the previous administration."

Additionally, he noted that the floating barricade has the additional benefit of mobility, which allows for it to be deployed in different sites as immigration patterns shift.

Beto O'Rourke responds to bouy barriers

While Abbott has praised the new border operation, saying Texas will "use every tool to secure the border," other lawmakers and political leaders have expressed concern and frustration over the move.

Abbott's 2022 opponent, former U.S. Rep., D-El Paso, Beto O'Rourke blasted the move as an illegal maneuver that will damage the environment and endanger the lives of those attempting to enter the country.

"Abbott putting buoys (and) nets in the middle of the Rio Grande, almost certainly illegal (and) increases likelihood of drowning in addition to ecological damage," O'Rourke said in a tweet. "So bad, the idea was even rejected by Trump administration. Now it's actually happening. Where is Biden administration?"

O'Rourke said the following in another tweet: "If the federal government does nothing to stop this, more people will needlessly die." He also alleged that Abbott and McCraw are aware of the threat of drowning and have said "the hope is that the possibility of death will deter people from trying to cross the river."

O'Rourke is far from the only Texas political figure speaking out on Abbott's move − U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, is worried about the buoys' drowning threat.

The buoy wall (Abbott) is installing in the Rio Grande will cause more people to drown," Castro said in a tweet. "They're drowning devices. Border crossings are down 50%, but Republicans are still fearmongering about migrants to distract from their failure to make progress on issues that matter most."

