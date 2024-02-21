Texas Gov. Abbott jokes about needing border wall with Oklahoma to keep out 'radical woke'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott jokingly suggested building a wall along the state's border with Oklahoma in an attempt to stop the "radical woke left agenda" from spreading across the U.S. at a campaign event last week, Newsweek reports.

Immigration has remained a contentious issue heading into the 2024 election, and politicians have been speaking often about the challenges at the U.S. border with Mexico, particularly after the collapse of a bipartisan border security bill crafted in months of negotiations between Republicans and Democrats.

On Feb. 15, Abbott spoke at a rally in Lumberton, Texas to support Janis Holt, a Republican who is running for a seat in the Texas House of Representatives.

During his address, Abbott said there are many challenges Texas is facing, "including this radical woke left agenda that we see crisscrossing the United States and even coming across the border of the Red River."

"I'll get around to talking about the border," he continued, "but some people say; 'Abbott you need to build a border wall on the border with Oklahoma to stop all this stuff from coming in.'"

More: What's going on at the US-Mexico border, and what are asylum and parole?

Abbott's remark was met with widespread laughter, Newsweek reported.

North of the Red River, both chambers of the Oklahoma legislature have GOP majorities and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is a Republican.

Stitt has previously stated his support for Texas' border policies. In August, Stitt called up the National Guard for a 30-day state deployment and the state spent more than $544,000 from a disaster fund typically used for National Guard response to tornadoes and other extreme weather events.

More than a dozen Republican governors, who have criticized President Joe Biden’s border security policies, sent National Guard members to assist Abbott’s Operation Lone Star.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Texas Gov. jokes about needing Oklahoma border wall to keep out 'left agenda'