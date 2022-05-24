Texas Gov. Abbott says 14 students, 1 teacher killed in school shooting
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said 14 students and one teacher were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said 14 students and one teacher were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School.
Authorities in Uvalde, Texas, hold a press conference after a shooting at Robb Elementary School.
Texas' governor says the teen gunman "horrifically, incomprehensibly" killed 14 students and a teacher.
El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales said the grant doubles state funding to cover costs in the trial of mass shooting defendant Patrick Crusius
A heavy police presence is seen at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas where 2 people are dead and 13 children were transported to the hospital Tuesday morning.
More than a dozen children were sent to the hospital following a shooting at Robb Elementary School.
At least 13 students were injured.
"This is trauma we're going to have for years to come as we process through this," Rachel Davis says
Police responded Tuesday afternoon to an active shooter at a Texas elementary school, according to the district.
Marco Bello/ReutersAt least 14 students and a teacher are dead after a teenage gunman ran onto the grounds of an elementary school in Texas while fleeing from cops on Tuesday afternoon.Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the horrific incident at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde was carried out by a local 18-year-old student, Salvador Romas, who also died.The assailant abandoned his vehicle and entered into the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle, Abbott said. “He shot and killed, horrifically and
The gunman was a resident of the community and entered the school with a handgun, and possibly a rifle, and opened fire, Abbott said. Uvalde Memorial Hospital said earlier that 13 children were taken by ambulance or bus to that facility and another hospital reported a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.
Bill Richardson, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said that he is “optimistic” that detained WNBA star Brittney Griner “will come home” as calls for her release from Russia continue to grow. During an appearance on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel,” Richardson told host Bryant Gumbel that he is “optimistic” about Griner’s return…
Most of the candidates former President Donald Trump endorsed in contested Republican primaries have won in this early phase of the 2022 midterms. Many of those he backed were running unopposed or faced little-known, poorly funded opponents. There have been some noteworthy losses, however. Here is a look at Trump’s endorsement record in some of the most closely watched races. A victory in Pennsylvania, and one key race was too close to call Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Ti
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 15 people were killed in a shooting Tuesday at an elementary school. Abbott says the suspected shooter, an 18-year-old man, also died and was believed to be killed by responding officers. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had said an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students.
At least two people are dead and multiple others injured following a shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, according to a local hospital. Uvalde Memorial Hospital said on Facebook shortly before 3 p.m. local time that two individuals had died and more than a dozen others were hospitalized after the shooting at…
Uvalde Police Department said that the alleged gunman who prompted the lockdown is in custody.
Elle will open two hotels in Paris, France and Jalisco, Mexico.
A U.S. Army reservist who worked on a Navy base stormed the U.S. Capitol because he wanted to kick off a civil war and create “a clean slate,” a federal prosecutor said Tuesday at the start of the New Jersey man's trial. Hale-Cusanelli shouldn't have entered the building on Jan. 6, 2021, defense attorney Jonathan Crisp acknowledged during the trial's opening statements. Hale-Cusanelli is charged with obstructing the joint session of Congress convened to certify President Joe Biden's electoral victory.
Your daily look at the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Chief Shields gives update on U.S. Marshal-involved shooting
After reaching a plea agreement, Nicholas Chavez-Lucero will be sentenced in July in connection to the July 2021 death of motorcyclist Steven Clason.