Texas Gov. Abbott vows to arrest Democratic lawmakers who staged walkout

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Eric Gay/AP

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he wants Democratic lawmakers who fled the state in a walkout to be arrested.

The Democrats left Texas en masse on Monday to block a number of conservative bills from passing in a legislative special session.

Two-thirds of lawmakers must be present for legislative business to proceed in Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas promised that Democratic lawmakers who staged a walkout in the state would be arrested.

Speaking to KVUE on Tuesday, the two-term Republican criticized Democratic lawmakers for fleeing the state en masse to block a number of conservative bills from passing in a legislative special session.

"As soon as they come back in the state of Texas, they will be arrested, they will be cabined inside the Texas Capitol until they get their job done," he said.

Texas House Democratic leaders said on Monday that they had flown to Washington, DC, to "refuse to let the Republican-led legislature force through dangerous legislation that would trample on Texans' freedom to vote."

Under Texas law, two-thirds of lawmakers must be present for legislative business to proceed.

Abbott convened the special session earlier this month to pass a litany of conservative priorities, including legislation targeting voting, abortion access, transgender rights, and critical race theory.

However, the marquee issue that has dominated the special session is the restrictive voting bill that Republican lawmakers have sought, largely in response to former President Donald Trump's loss to now-President Joe Biden.

The proposed Texas election overhaul modifies early voting hours, curbs the 24-7 voting centers that were popular with shift workers in Democratic-leaning Harris County in last year's presidential election, and scraps straight-ticket voting, among other rules.

Texas Democratic state senators on Friday filed the Barbara Jordan Fair Elections Act, named after the revered Black congresswoman, which would expand access to voting, allowing for online and same-day voter registration and automatic voter registration, among other measures, according to The Dallas Morning News.

However, there's little chance of the legislation being taken up in GOP-dominated legislature.

As of Tuesday, no Democratic state senators had accompanied their state House counterparts to the nation's capital, but a Democratic official said that several senators could possibly travel there as well, according to The New York Times.

Abbott said that he would not relent from carrying out his intended legislative objectives.

In speaking with KVUE, the governor said he would "continue to call special session after special session" until Democratic lawmakers are present.

