Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has banned vaccine and mask mandates, tests positive for COVID-19
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said in a statement issued Tuesday.
Gov. Greg Abbott is fully vaccinated and not experiencing any symptoms, according to his office.
