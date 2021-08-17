Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has banned vaccine and mask mandates, tests positive for COVID-19

Reuters

Poland's ambassador to Israel has been recalled until further notice, the foreign ministry said on Monday, in a further sign of the deteriorating relations between the countries after Warsaw introduced a law affecting World War Two property restitution. On Saturday, Poland's president signed a bill that would set limits on the ability of Jews to recover property seized by Nazi German occupiers and retained by post-war communist rulers, bringing into law regulations that Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid branded "anti-Semitic and immoral". Lapid said the head of Israel's embassy in Warsaw was being called back immediately.