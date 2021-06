The Telegraph

A dissident Belarusian journalist who was grabbed off a Ryanair flight forced to land in Minsk has been released under house arrest a few weeks after he publicly repented for his “crimes” on state TV and in front of reporters. The forced landing of the Athens-Vilnius flight has triggered harsh Western sanctions against the regime of Alexander Lukashenko who was re-elected president last year amid unprecedented anti-government protests. Roman Protasevich, former editor-in-chief of the opposition