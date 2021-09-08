Texas Gov. Greg Abbott defends abortion law, says state will 'eliminate rape'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that he intends to “eliminate rape” in his state, amid criticism that a new law banning abortions at six weeks does not include an exception for victims of rape and incest.

The Texas law is the most restrictive enacted since the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Abbott signed the bill into law in May, and the U.S. Supreme Court last week ruled 5-4 against abortion rights groups seeking to prevent it from taking effect.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin. Abbott on Tuesday defended a ban on abortions once a heartbeat can be detected, saying in response to criticism that the law has no exception for victims of rape and incest that his state would "eliminate rape."

Abortion rights groups have said the law could deny women access to abortions even before they are pregnant in some cases. It has no exception for rape or incest.

Asked on Tuesday why the state would force a victim of rape or incest to carry a pregnancy to term, Abbott defended the law.

“Rape is a crime, and Texas will work tirelessly to make sure we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets. So goal no. 1 in the state of Texas is to eliminate rape so that no woman, no person, will be a victim of rape,” he said Tuesday.

Speaking for the first time since the Supreme Court’s decision, Abbott said state-supported organizations also would “provide support for those who are victims of rape.”

