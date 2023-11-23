Texas Gov. Greg Abbott delivers meals to homebound Austinites Thanksgiving morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, First Lady Celia Abbott, and their daughter, Audrey, joined Meals on Wheels Central Texas Thursday morning to deliver Thanksgiving meals to older homebound Austinites.

“Joining Meals On Wheels to deliver Thanksgiving Day meals to those in need throughout the Greater Austin area has been a cherished tradition for our family,” Abbott said in a press release.

PHOTOS: 2023 Austin ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot

“It’s an honor to work alongside the dedicated Meals On Wheels volunteers as they bring warmth and nourishment to Texans during this Thanksgiving holiday. The spirit of giving and sharing a meal together embodies the true essence of this holiday. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve, and we encourage all Texans to look for ways to support those in their communities needing help. My family and I wish everyone in Texas a very blessed and happy Thanksgiving,” he continued.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, First Lady Celia Abbott, and their daughter Audrey joined Meals on Wheels Central Texas Thursday morning to deliver Thanksgiving meals to older homebound Austinites (Photo Courtesy Gov. Greg Abbott Press Office)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, First Lady Celia Abbott, and their daughter Audrey joined Meals on Wheels Central Texas Thursday morning to deliver Thanksgiving meals to older homebound Austinites (Photo Courtesy Gov. Greg Abbott Press Office)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, First Lady Celia Abbott, and their daughter Audrey joined Meals on Wheels Central Texas Thursday morning to deliver Thanksgiving meals to older homebound Austinites (Photo Courtesy Gov. Greg Abbott Press Office)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, First Lady Celia Abbott, and their daughter Audrey joined Meals on Wheels Central Texas Thursday morning to deliver Thanksgiving meals to older homebound Austinites (Photo Courtesy Gov. Greg Abbott Press Office)

Meals on Wheels delivers thousands of meals to older adults and those with disabilities every day. Visit the organization’s website for volunteering opportunities.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.