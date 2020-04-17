Texas Gov. Greg Abbott eases some restrictions in fight against the coronavirus

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced executive orders Friday that will ease some of the most severe restrictions imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19.

However, all Texas classrooms, public and private, will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

Abbott said that all stores in Texas will be able to operate retail to-go beginning next Friday, one week from today.

Abbott said state parks will be reopened beginning this coming Monday. Visitors must wear face coverings or masks and maintain a distance of six feet from non-family members and not gather in groups of more than five.

He said that effective April 22, the ban on non-essential surgery will be loosened to allow doctors to diagnose and treat more conditions, like diagnostic testing for cancer, without having to get an exemption.

Abbott said he was imposing infection control procedures to better protect residents of nursing homes and senior living centers and to limit movement of staff between facilities.

Abbott also named a Strike Force to Open Texas led by banker James Huffines, with Mike Toomey as its chief operating officer. Toomey, a former chief of staff to Govs. Rick Perry and Bill Clements, has taken a leave of absence from Texas Lobby Group to take the position.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, state House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, state Attorney General Ken Paxton, and state Comptroller Glenn Hegar will serve as consulting members of the strike force.

Abbott named Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt as chief medical officer of the strike force, supported by three chief medical advisers - Dr. John Zerwas, executive vice-chancellor for health affairs at the University of Texas System; Dr. Mark McClellan, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner and U.S. medicaid and medicare administrator, and Dr. Parker Hudson, assistant professor of internal medicine and infectious diseases at Dell Medical School and program director for the internal medicine residency.

“They will work together to develop a medical architecture to comprehensively test and trace COVID-19 that will enable Texas to gradually and safely begin the process of returning to work and returning to other activities,” Abbott said.

The governor also named 39 business leaders representing the state’s regions and industries to a special advisory council who will share ideas to help businesses strategically reopen while containing the spread of COVID-19. Former state Sen. Kirk Watson, founding dean of the University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs, will also serve on the council.

“Together, we can bend the curve. Together we can overcome this pandemic. We can get folks back to work. We can adopt safe strategies that prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said. “And, step by step, we will open Texas.”

Abbott thanked Texans for their cooperation through a very difficult period.

“Because of efforts by everyone to slow the spread we’re beginning to see glimmers that the worst of COVID19 may soon be behind us,” Abbott said. “Deaths, while far too high, will not come close to the early dire predictions.”

Abbott’s briefing comes after President Donald Trump ceded authority for reopening state economies to governors.

“You’re going to call your own shots,” Trump told governors on a conference call Thursday, according to an audio recording obtained by the Associated Press. “We’re going to be standing alongside you.”