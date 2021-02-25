Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says ‘the system broke’ following winter storm, power outages

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eleanor Dearman
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Gov. Greg Abbott vowed to get answers and fix the problems that led to last week’s widespread power outages during a televised speech Wednesday.

“Tragic does not even begin to describe the devastation and the suffering that you have endured over the past week,” Abbott said in the five-minute address. “Too many of you were shivering in your own homes: No power, no heat, no water.”

Millions across Texas went without power as freezing temperatures engulfed the state. Demand for electricity exceeded supply, prompting the outages, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the nonprofit that manages Texas’ power grid.

Abbott acknowledged that many in the state are angry.

“I’m angry too,” Abbott said. “At a time when essential services were needed the most, the system broke.”

Abbott has railed against ERCOT’s response and preparation for the storm. He noted that several ERCOT board members have resigned following reports they lived out of state, but said “more must be done.”

Abbott previously issued three new emergency items for lawmakers to consider: ERCOT reform, mandatory winterization of power generators and funding to support the winterization efforts. Emergency items can be passed sooner than other pieces of legislation.

“Power generation from all sources buckled under the harsh, freezing winter weather,” Abbott said.

Abbott has been criticized for remarks in an interview where he said losses in wind and solar power “thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power in a statewide basis.”

Lawmakers are set to meet Thursday to discuss the severe weather and outages in committee hearings.

“Our task now is to take lessons learned from the past week, as well as the anger that we all feel, and channel them into immediate action,” he said.

Abbott said he’s working with the legislature to add “more power to the grid, and to ensure that we never run out of power again.”

The Office of the Texas Attorney General has also launched a formal investigation into ERCOT, Abbott said.

State Rep. Chris Turner, a Grand Prairie Democrat who serves as House Democratic Caucus, called it “laughable” that Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating ERCOT after traveling to Utah as Texas responded to the outages and cold weather. Paxton was in Utah with his wife, State Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, to meet with the Utah attorney general, his campaign spokesman told the Dallas Morning News.

The Texas legislature must take the lead on answers and accountability related to the winter storm, because Abbott’s “singular focus on ERCOT, while ignoring the role of the” Public Utility Commission and Railroad Commission “just won’t cut it,” Turner said on Twitter.

Recommended Stories

  • Gov. Abbott promises answers after weather disaster

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday sought to reassure millions of Texans that the state was moving swiftly to get to the bottom of the power grid failure that left them without power in harsh wintry conditions last week. (Feb. 24)

  • Texas governor vows to overhaul electric grid operator after storm failure

    The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the flow of power to about 90% of state residents, has faced sharp criticism over its failure to prepare for severe cold. State officials are working on proposals to add more power to the electric grid, Abbott said on the eve of hearings into what caused last week's outage. Power generators also needed to winterize their facilities.

  • Blackouts bring up 'a four-letter word' in Texas: regulation

    All the groceries spoiled and the water was out for days. Then Melissa Rogers, a believer in the Texas gospel that government should know its place, woke up to a $6,000 energy bill before the snow and ice even melted. Now, the emerging response to a winter catastrophe that caused one of the worst power outages in U.S. history is not the usual one in Texas: demands for more regulation.

  • Republicans defend energy deregulation as new report says Texas consumers overpay by $28 billion for power

    From Biden to the Green New Deal, GOP officials are finding all sorts of things to blame besides the state’s deregulated energy market for soaring rates and rolling blackouts

  • Here's what Trump's tax returns could mean for the investigations into his finances

    Donald Trump has fought hard to keep his personal tax returns, and the Trump Organization's a secret. The Supreme Court just let prosecutors get them.

  • Lawyers trace parents of 100 more children separated at border by controversial Trump policy

    Officials still trying to find families of 506 youngsters taken from parents

  • QAnon followers seize on Twitter posts about 4 March in hopes of Trump comeback

    Innocent tweet from US Marshals about Abraham Lincoln stirs excitement among conspiracy theorists

  • White House hits back at claims it is caging children of migrants two years after Trump scandal

    More than 5,700 unaccompanied children apprehended crossing border in January

  • Rep. Stephanie Murphy 'seriously considering' bid to unseat Rubio

    “I know what it takes to defeat a powerful incumbent because I’ve done it," she says.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene faces a 'bloodbath' of a reelection race in 2022 - if she isn't expelled from Congress first, district organizers say

    The US representative in Georgia is up for reelection in 2022, and her recent actions have put her at odds with Democrats and Republicans alike.

  • Stephen Miller tangles with Florida GOP freshman at House immigration meeting

    The former White House adviser spoke before the Republican Study Committee alongside other former Trump administration immigration officials.

  • Vice President Harris urges Black Americans: 'Let's not let COVID get us'

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris urged Black Americans on Wednesday to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as data shows Blacks and Hispanics lagging behind in inoculations. "We know Black people are disproportionately likely to contract the virus and die from it," Harris said. Blacks and Hispanics have been particularly hard hit by COVID-19 with a disproportionate number of deaths, and public health officials have broadly called for equity in vaccine distribution.

  • Key Biden aide said pandemic was 'best thing that ever happened to him', book says

    Anita Dunn said privately what aides ‘would never say in public’Cautious campaigning won Covid battle with TrumpUS politics – live coverage Joe Biden and Anita Dunn wear masks as they leave the Queen theatre in Wilmington, Delaware, on 19 October. Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images A senior adviser to Democrat Joe Biden in his campaign for president believed “Covid is the best thing that ever happened to him”, a new book reports. It was, the authors add, a necessarily private comment that “campaign officials believed but would never say in public” as the US reeled from the impact of the pandemic amid hospitals stretched to breaking and with deaths mounting and the economy falling off a cliff. The remark, made to “an associate” by Anita Dunn, a Washington powerbroker who the Atlantic called “The Mastermind Behind Biden’s No-Drama Approach to Trump”, is reported in Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency, by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes. The first major book on the 2020 election, a campaign indelibly marked by the coronavirus, will be published next week. The Guardian obtained a copy. This week, President Biden commemorated the 500,000th US Covid death with solemn ceremony and a request that Americans “remember those we lost and those we left behind”. Allen and Parnes, of NBC News and the Hill, also collaborated on Shattered, a similarly speedy history of Hillary Clinton’s White House run in 2016. In their new book they record Biden’s view of his predecessor in her defeat by Trump – he thought her a “terrible candidate” – and the views of Barack Obama, whom Biden served as vice-president from 2009 to 2017, as the 2020 campaign unfolded. Obama first “seemed to be enamored with a former Texas congressman, Beto O’Rourke”, Allen and Parnes write, then later told Biden’s aides he feared his friend, aged 77 when the primary began, would only succeed in embarrassing himself and tarnishing a distinguished Washington career. But Dunn’s reported comment points to what became the dominant theme of the election. As the pandemic capsized Trump along with the economy Biden, through a much more cautious approach to campaigning and basic public health concerns, appealed to voters as the right man to manage a recovery. Trump sought to hammer Biden for “hiding in his basement” – a reference to Biden’s decision to rarely leave home in Wilmington, Delaware, instead campaigning virtually while the president held rallies and ignored public health guidelines. But such attacks did not hit home. Though “both Trump and Biden were comfortable with the stylistic and substantive contrasts of their … responses to the coronavirus”, Allen and Parnes write, “Trump led loudly, Biden calmly said Trump misled”. Like many members of his family and inner circle, Trump contracted the virus. He was reportedly more seriously ill than was publicly admitted. Biden stayed healthy and won the electoral college 306-232 and the popular vote by more than 7m. Dunn, 63, is a veteran of six Democratic campaigns and three winning ones, having worked for Obama in 2008 and 2012. She has not taken a role in the Biden administration and according to her own consulting firm, SKDK, is “currently on leave … expected to return later this year”. According to the profile published by the Atlantic in the immediate aftermath of Biden’s win in November, Dunn “came of age in the time when aides were neither seen nor heard … and still values discretion above almost all else”.

  • A Honduran man who spent nearly 4 years living in a church to escape deportation has finally come out of hiding

    Alex Garcia said he has assurances from the Biden Administration and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement that he no longer in danger of deportation.

  • ERCOT defends power outages amid Texas winter storm, says system was near collapse

    Several members of ERCOT’s board have resigned following outcry that some members live outside of Texas.

  • More than 700 unaccompanied kids held in Border Patrol custody without their parents

    More than 700 children who crossed from Mexico into the United States without their parents were in Border Patrol custody as of Sunday, according to an internal Customs and Border Protection document obtained by Axios.Why it matters: The current backup is yet another sign of a brewing crisis for President Biden — and a worsening dilemma for these vulnerable children. Biden is finding it's easier to talk about preventing warehousing kids at the southern border than solving the problem.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMaking matters worse, border crossings usually peak in the spring, and it's only February.Behind the scenes: Of the more than 700 kids waiting to be transferred to shelters overseen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than 200 had been held in these Border Patrol stations for more than 48 hours.Nine had been detained for longer than the agreed-upon limit of 72 hours, according to the internal document, which timestamped the data current as of 8:15 a.m. on Feb. 21.During Wednesday's White House media briefing, press secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged some kids had been held four or five days — or more.She blamed some of the delays on the bad weather that shut down Texas last week, saying some long-term shelters "did not have power and were not in a place where they had the capacity to take in these kids and do it safely."She also pushed back — hard — on an equivalency between the current and past administrations' handling of children, who generally come from countries in Central America, at the U.S.-Mexico border.While president, Donald Trump was criticized for separating children from their parents. That policy is no longer in place, although rising numbers of children arriving now are unaccompanied, meaning they are detained alone anyway.What they're saying: "We have a couple of options: We can send them back home. ... We can quickly transfer them from CPB to these HHS-run facilities. ... We can put them with families and sponsors without any vetting," Psaki said. "We've chosen the middle option."During the surge in 2019, government watchdogs found severe overcrowding and concerning sanitation, health and safety issues at the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol intake facilities, which are special concerns for children.CBP is only meant to have short-term custody of migrants before adults and families are transferred to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and unaccompanied children are transferred to HHS.Nonetheless, in January, at least 179 migrant minors spent more than three days in CBP custody, as well as at least 48 kids in December, CBS News' Camilo Montoya-Galvez reported this week.What to watch: Coronavirus protocols have also significantly lowered the number of children who can be held at the longer-term HHS shelters.The Biden administration has already been forced to open a temporary influx shelter in Texas for child migrants, which also has the capacity to add tent-like structures.More than 400 migrant kids were referred to HHS shelters just on Tuesday, according to one administration official.That's an eye-catching number, especially compared to the 30-day referral average at the peak of the 2019 crisis — which was 294.Bottom line: The Biden administration halted the use of an emergency health order that had allowed the Trump administration to quickly expel migrant children who crossed the border.Some experts now say that Biden's policy reversal is part of the reason for the recent increase in unaccompanied children arriving at the border.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Supreme Court divided on case of California motorist pursued by CHP into his home

    Can police pursue people into their homes to question them about a minor crime? The Supreme Court hears the case of a California motorist.

  • Congressional Hearing Explores Whether Right-Wing Media Disinformation Puts Lives ‘at Risk’

    The House Committee on Energy and Commerce convened Wednesday to discuss disinformation and extremism in the media amid not only the COVID-19 pandemic and political and social unrest, but the closure of local newspapers, as well. The committee reviewed what it calls “fanning the flames,” looking into whether the media — and associated disinformation contained therein — plays a part in disseminating extremist information to the public. In a memo submitted ahead of Wednesday’s early-afternoon hearing, Rep. Frank Pallone, who chairs the committee, pointed out that studies have shown most Americans get their news and information from television and radio, not social media. He pointed to topics — like COVID-19 and the 2020 election — he felt were covered inappropriately, and suggested how and why it happened. Also Read: CNN Anchor Asks If GOP Senator Ron Johnson Is in 'Conspiracy Wormhole' (Video) Rep. Mike Doyle added to that at the top of the hearing, saying, “The First Amendment protects the freedom of the press and the freedom of speech and the freedom of speech encourages us to ask tough questions about what is going on in the media, what is motivating the tidal wave of disinformation that is putting the lives of so many Americans, and ultimately, our democracy at risk. Partisanship and polarization in the media has been building for years but these more recent events reflect a frightening escalation.” “For nearly a year, disinformation regarding the seriousness of COVID-19 and effectiveness of precautionary measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing has helped to worsen the pandemic, and those who relied on suspect traditional media sources were more likely to believe COVID-19 conspiracy theories,” Pallone wrote. “Most recently, after months of false claims that the November 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, amplified and repeated on particular traditional media outlets, the world watched in horror as rioters stormed the United States Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the election.” Pallone cited media economists’ and witnesses’ theories regarding how disinformation is allowed, even encouraged, to spread: The focus of outlets on revenue above any other mission is coupled with the void left by local publications shuttering. Opinion programming brings in an audience, driving controversy while it fills that void, he explained, citing Columbia professor Emily Bell. Also Read: Tucker Carlson Says He Just Learned That QAnon 'Is Not Even a Website' (Video) The standards of even the biggest, most trustworthy outlets did not escape scrutiny, either. “Finally, traditional media outlets will often cover demonstrably false statements made by politicians and other public figures because they consider them to be newsworthy,” Pallone wrote, piggybacking off the testimony of journalist Soledad O’Brien. “Media outlets also provide a forum for newsmakers and commentators to communicate lies and disinformation. Despite criticism, many traditional media outlets continue to allow for the disinformation in an attempt to follow journalistic standards and present multiple viewpoints on a news story.” Read original story Congressional Hearing Explores Whether Right-Wing Media Disinformation Puts Lives ‘at Risk’ At TheWrap

  • ‘Don’t panic’: Texas lieutenant governor says he will handle excessive energy bills in the

    Dan Patrick discusses Texas blackouts, exorbitant electrical bills, and Biden’s immigration policies.

  • ‘The Republican Messiah’: New York GOP leader arrested over US Capitol riot

    FBI tipped off about Philip Grillo by two people who have known him for decades