Texas Gov. Greg Abbott set to challenge decades-old Supreme Court ruling that ensures free public education for all children

Elizabeth Alba Santos is a proud daughter of Mexican-immigrant parents who is currently the first vice president of District I of the Houston Independent School District. Santos has been active with the district since 1986.

Santos believes that free public education is essential for all students regardless of their citizenship status. However, Gov. Greg Abbott is set to challenge Plyler v. Doe, the 1982 Supreme Court ruling that ensures free public education for all children, including undocumented students.