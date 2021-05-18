Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs executive order banning state entities, including schools, from requiring face masks

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs executive order banning state entities, including schools, from requiring face masks
Azmi Haroun
·1 min read
Greg Abbott
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech at Visionary Fiber Technologies, for the first time outside the Capitol, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Lockhart, Texas Bob Daemmrich/Pool Photo via AP

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order which prohibits state entities from requiring masks.

  • This includes counties, cities, and schools. Prisons, jails, and assisted living facilities are exempt.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order on Tuesday, barring state entities from requiring face masks, with a set of exceptions.

State-supported living centers, publicly funded hospitals, prisons, and jails are exempt from the new order.

Under the new order, school districts are also not allowed to require masks. Counties, cities, and government agencies are subject to the same rules, and any entity that requires a mask could be subjected to a $1000 fine.

In the order, Abbott said that public school students, parents, teachers, and staff are required to wear masks until June 4, and then the requirement will be prohibited.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

