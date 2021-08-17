Texas Governor Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at the annual NRA convention in Dallas, Texas
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Texas Governor Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and is isolating and receiving a monoclonal antibody treatment, his office said.

Abbott, a Republican who has sought to block local officials in the state from mandating the use of masks, is without symptoms, his office said in a statement.

"Governor Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms," it said. "Everyone that the governor has been in close contact with today has been notified."

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech and Chris Reese)

