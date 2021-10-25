Texas governor approves state voting maps redrawn by GOP

FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. Texas Republicans approved on Monday, Oct. 18 redrawn U.S. House maps that favor incumbents and decrease political representation for growing minority communities, even as Latinos drive much of the growth in the nation’s largest red state. Abbott is expected to sign off on the changes. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ACACIA CORONADO
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday signed redrawn voting maps that pave a safer path for the GOP’s slipping majority, leaving opponents hoping courts will block the newly gerrymandered districts before they can be used in the 2022 elections.

Abbott signed the maps Monday, according to a spokeswoman for the governor. The governor’s office did not make an announcement.

Civil rights groups have already filed federal lawsuits that accuse GOP mapmakers of disenfranchising Hispanic and Black residents who are driving the state’s rapid growth. Texas added 4 million new residents since 2010, but under the new U.S. House maps, Republicans added no new districts where Latinos hold a majority.

The new maps end a highly charged year over voting rights in Texas, where Democrats this summer left the state to begin a 38-day holdout in protest of a sweeping elections overhaul.

“The only time that communities of color can get justice is going to the courthouse,” Democratic state Rep. Rafael Anchia said before the final vote on the maps in the Texas House last week.

The newly signed maps mark an end to the state’s once-in-a-decade redistricting process in which lawmakers decide how Texas’ nearly 30 million residents are sorted into political districts and who is elected to represent them. Texas was the only state awarded two additional congressional seats in the 2020 census, increasing the state’s already outsize political clout.

The state’s Mexican American Legislative Caucus, who are mostly Democrats, are seeking documents over who had a hand in the drawing of the maps. The Mexican American Legal Defense Fund, along with other minority and voting advocacy groups, have also filed a separate lawsuit challenging the maps in a federal court.

According to Census figures, more than 9 of 10 new Texans in the last decade were people of color.

Texas Republicans have defended the maps, saying race was not taken into account, except for when preserving equal representation. Republican state Sen. Joan Huffman, who authored the maps and leads the Senate Redistricting Committee, told fellow lawmakers that they were “drawn blind to race.” She also said they were scrutinized by a legal team for violations of the Voting Rights Act.

Texas has had to defend redrawn district lines in court since the Voting Rights Act took effect, but this is the first time since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling said Texas and other states with a history of racial discrimination no longer need to have the Justice Department scrutinize the maps before they are approved.

___

Acacia Coronado is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok to be in congressional hotseat over school-trashing content

    TikTok will face questions about content that may have led children and teens to steal from or vandalize school bathrooms and other facilities when it and other large social media companies appear before Congress on Tuesday. In setting a hearing focused on TikTok, Alphabet's YouTube and Snapchat, the Senate Commerce Committee said the popular apps have "been misused to harm kids and promote destructive acts, such as vandalism in schools, deadly viral challenges, bullying, eating disorders, manipulative influencer marketing, and grooming." In his prepared testimony, reviewed by Reuters in advance of the hearing, Michael Beckerman, head of public policy for the Americas at TikTok, said that the company's moderation teams work to quickly take down any such content known as "devious licks."

  • Animal care worker gave missing pug to a stranger — and got fired, Texas cops say

    Manny the 8-year-old pug has been reunited with his family.

  • Jonathan Lemire To Host MSNBC’S ‘Way Too Early’, Join Politico

    Jonathan Lemire, who has been covering the White House for the Associated Press, will be the new host of MSNBC’s Way Too Early. Lemire also will be joining Politico as its White House bureau chief, starting in November. Lemire, who has been an analyst for NBC News and MSNBC, succeeds Kasie Hunt at Way Too […]

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andrew Clyde fined by House Ethics Committee for breaking mask rules

    Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andrew Clyde will both be fined for failing to comply with House face mask rules, the House Ethics Committee said Monday.

  • House GOP calls on Garland to withdraw DOJ schools memo after NSBA apologized for 'domestic terrorism' letter

    House Republicans called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to withdraw his controversial memo involving the FBI in policing school board meetings after the group whose letter prompted the memo withdrew it and apologized for likening parent protesters to “domestic terrorists."

  • Democratic Rep. Anthony Brown to leave Congress, run for Maryland attorney general

    Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md.) announced on Monday that he will not seek re-election in the House and instead run for attorney general in Maryland. Why it matters: Brown is the 13th House Democrat to announce he won't seek reelection in 2022. The party is already facing an uphill battle in the midterm because of redistricting, and the difficulty of retaining the majority when the party in power also controls the White House.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.T

  • GOP Sen. Roy Blunt says Trump should talk about the future rather than focus on 2020

    Sen. Roy Blunt said "the best thing that President Trump could do to help us win majorities in 2022 is talk about the future."

  • Virginia utility building first US factory for offshore wind turbine blades

    Dominion Energy and Siemens Gamesa announced plans Monday to construct a first-of-its-kind factory in Portsmouth, Virginia, to manufacture blades for offshore wind turbines.

  • Caught for Catching ‘Em All: Feds Say Georgia Man Spent Covid Aid on Pokémon Cards

    Vinath Oudomsine accused of wire fraud for lying on aid application, spending over $50,000 on trading cards

  • Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

    A decade ago, North Carolina Republicans redrew their legislative districts to help their party in a way that a federal court ruled illegally deprived Black voters of their right to political representation. A state court later struck down Republican-drawn maps as based on pure partisanship.

  • Lawsuits: Jailed lawyer Alex Murdaugh may be hiding millions

    Attorneys in three different civil lawsuits against Alex Murdaugh want the court to have independent representatives take control of the money and other assets of the South Carolina lawyer involved in a half-dozen state police investigations. The court motions in the cases, all filed last week, said they fear Murdaugh is trying to hide millions of dollars they could possibly collect in their lawsuits by shifting money between unknown accounts and potentially selling off property and a boat after he turned all his affairs over to his surviving son, Buster Murdaugh. State police first started investigating Alex Murdaugh and his family in June, when he found his wife and other son shot to death at their home.

  • James Michael Tyler: Friends stars show 'gratitude' for Gunther actor

    Jennifer Aniston says the show "would not have been the same" without the late James Michael Tyler.

  • What to Watch Sunday: ‘The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ on TV, Diana doc continues

    The Peanuts gang are tonight’s TV stars, but we also get more of CNN’s documentary on Princess Diana and a new Hallmark Christmas movie.

  • 'Law And Order' GOP 'Coddles Criminals' Like Steve Bannon, Accuses Scathing Editorial

    Voting against holding Bannon in criminal contempt was the latest in a series of examples of the GOP "siding with criminality," charged the St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial board.

  • Facebook profits rise amid revelations from leaked documents

    Amid fallout from the Facebook Papers documents supporting claims that the social network has valued financial success over user safety, Facebook on Monday reported higher profit for the latest quarter. The company's latest show of financial strength follows both an avalanche of reports on the Facebook Papers — a vast trove of redacted internal documents obtained by a consortium of news organizations, including The Associated Press — but also of Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony to British lawmakers. Facebook said its net income grew 17% in the July-September period to $9.19 billion, or $3.22 per share, buoyed by strong advertising revenue.

  • Julia Michaels tries to be 'intuitive' when it comes to wellness: 'I just ask: What do I need right now?'

    The singer-songwriter on self-care and finding comfort in the kitchen.

  • Hate crimes against Asians rose 76% in 2020 amid pandemic, FBI says

    Hate crimes against people of Asian descent rose by 76% in 2020, according to newly republished data by the FBI. The FBI previously issued hate crime data in August, but due to an error in reporting Ohio's statistics, the data was incomplete. The FBI has now corrected the technical problem in Ohio's reporting system.

  • Rocky Mountain high: U.S. looks to Colorado for methane emissions policy

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. environmental regulators are expected to base new rules for controlling methane emissions from oil and gas operations on the nation-leading policies of a state that has been tamping down on the potent greenhouse gas for seven years - Colorado. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is likely to unveil the rules, which will have major repercussions for oil and gas drillers, this week, according to sources familiar with early versions of the proposed regulations. While drillers from major producing states like Texas and North Dakota are bracing for a raft of new requirements, for companies in Colorado, stiffer government rules around methane emissions are business as usual.

  • Anti-Asian hate crimes rose 73% last year, updated FBI data says

    Anti-Asian hate crimes increased more than 73 percent in 2020, according to newly corrected FBI data.

  • Angelina Jolie Stuns With Daughters Zahara and Shiloh at Rome 'Eternals' Premiere

    Angelina Jolie attended the Rome premiere of ‘Eternals’ on Sunday with her daughters, 16-year-old Zahara, and 15-year-old Shiloh. The latest Marvel flick hits theaters Nov. 5.