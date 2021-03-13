Texas Governor Clashes With Lieutenant Over Blackout Overcharges

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Carroll
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott rebuffed the state’s second-ranking official, who has called for reversing billions of dollars in power overcharges stemming from last month’s historic winter storm.

Abbott said he doesn’t have the authority to comply with Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s demand that $16 billion in excessive electricity costs be retroactively erased. This is the first time the leading Republicans in state government have publicly clashed over the pricing issue.

In a letter released late Friday, Abbott also voiced support for embattled Public Utility Commissioner Arthur D’Andrea, who was publicly excoriated by Patrick and lawmakers this week over his refusal to reverse the charges. D’Andrea infuriated some lawmakers on Thursday when he said the grid manager’s decision to keep power prices elevated at the maximum-allowed $9,000-per-megawatt-hour rate was justified, and that altering them at this stage would do more harm than good.

“It is clear to me there is a difference of opinion of whether there was a billing error or there was a deliberate decision to take action to save the lives of Texans in their homes,” Abbott said in his letter. “You asked that I ‘intervene to ensure the right thing is done.’ The Governor does not have independent authority to accomplish the goals you seek.”

The dispute underscores just how contentious Texas’ power-market crisis has become. Lawmakers, regulators and companies are all at odds over how to settle a $3 billion financial shortfall stemming from sky-high electricity prices during the energy crisis that left millions in the dark for days.

In the meantime, two companies have filed for bankruptcy and more than a dozen others face default. If the state’s grid operator isn’t able to cover the debt, it will be spread out to all market participants and, eventually, to consumers.

The widening rift between two of the Texas GOP’s most-ambitious politicians sets the stage for a contest between state house leaders who are sympathetic to the governor’s stance and a senate overwhelmingly in favor of Patrick’s approach.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • The $16 Billion in Texas Power Overcharges? Monitor Says Only $3.2 Billion Can Be Undone

    The state’s utility regulator said a monitor has revised an earlier recommendation to reprice $16 billion worth of electricity charges during last month’s blackouts, lowering the recoverable amount to $3.2 billion.

  • The 2021 Volkswagen ID. 4 ticks all the boxes, except one

    Volkswagen, once a dabbler in electric vehicles, is now betting its future on the technology. The upshot: The VW ID.4 offers a balanced blend of technology, comfort and design for a more affordable price and seeks to capture some of the market left vacant by the lack of an affordable Tesla Model Y. The VW ID.4 offers solid technology without being so out of this world that your average crossover buyer will balk … with one exception. The lack of seamless charging makes finding and then connecting to a third-party charging station a clunky, even complex experience.

  • Major storm threatens to bring heavy snow and severe thunderstorms to central U.S.

    A major storm is bringing heavy snow and severe thunderstorms to the central U.S. this weekend.

  • As vaccine nationalism deepens, governments pay to bring production home

    In the German town of Dessau, one of the sites of the Bauhaus art school, an institute was set up in 1921 to mass-produce vaccines that later helped strengthen the German Democratic Republic. Exactly 100 years later, the site is gearing up to be a one-stop shop to produce COVID-19 vaccines for Germany's pandemic response. It's just one example of a rash of efforts by governments across the globe to access fragmented vaccine production, after manufacturing setbacks deprived European Union members of drugs made on their own soil this year.

  • Joann IPO prices at $12 a share, below the $15 to $17 price range

    Arts and crafts retailer Joann Inc. priced its initial public offering at $12 a share, well below its proposed price range of $15 to $17. The company, which specializes in sewing and fabrics, sold 10.9 million shares to raise $130.8 million. Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase an additional up to 1.6 million shares. The stock will start trading later Friday on Nasdaq, under the ticker symbol 'JOAN.' BofA Securities and Credit Suisse were lead bookrunners on the deal. Proceeds will be used to repay debt.

  • Wall Street’s ‘Dr. Doom’ Sees Danger in the Markets and Economy

    Henry Kaufman, once the Street’s most influential economist, thinks some big financial firms should be broken up, that the Fed and Treasury are too cozy, and that bonds aren’t as liquid as many believe. Besides that, all good.

  • Fabric Retailer Joann Returns to Market in $131 Million IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Joann Inc., the fabric and craft store, and selling shareholders raised about $131 million in an initial public offering a decade after being taken private by buyout firm Leonard Green & Partners.The IPO fell short of the Hudson, Ohio-based company’s goal of raising as much as $186 million. Joann sold about 11 million shares for $12 each Thursday after marketing them for $15 to $17. The shares closed Friday up 2.1% to $12.25, giving Joann a market value of about $495 million.Private equity firm Leonard Green acquired the company, then Jo-Ann Stores Inc., in a $1.6 billion deal in 2010.The retailer, dating back to a Cleveland storefront in 1943, has prospered through the coronavirus pandemic, adding 8 million new customers to its marketing database in the past year, according to its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.The company paid down more than $433 million in debt in 2020, reducing its total debt to about $930 million as of Oct. 31, according to its filing. For the 39 weeks ended Oct. 31, Joann reported $174 million in net income on revenue of $1.92 billion, compared with a loss of more than $188 million on $1.55 billion in net sales during the same period the previous year.Joann’s offering was led by Bank of America Corp. and Credit Suisse Group AG. The company’s shares are trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol JOAN.(Updates with closing share price in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Alan Titchmarsh denounces plan to build 22,000 solar panels on  countryside near his home

    Alan Titchmarsh is fighting plans to erect more than 22,000 solar panels over "pristine" green fields just 15 miles from his home. Although the project has been hailed as a way to reach net zero and avert the climate crisis, he has argued that green spaces should not be sacrificed in favour of green energy, and brownfield should be used instead. The TV gardener, 71, has written to Winchester Council to ask them to stop the scheme and choose a more appropriate site. The Hampshire fields earmarked for the site are in the heartland of Jane Austen's England, a stone's throw from Chawton House, where she wrote her most famous novels. However, the scheme near Alresford could create enough green renewable energy for 9,000 homes. Mr Titchmarsh said the area was "a totally inappropriate site for this scale of solar power installation." He added: "Brownfield sites can be easily developed without affecting public amenities and areas of natural beauty that are valuable for both wildlife and human health and well-being. "We do need to harness natural resources but not when the creation of installations irreparably damages the countryside. Such actions are irresponsible and short sighted."

  • A Capitol riot defendant wants her trial moved to Texas because she says DC is 'too anti-Trump' and 'politically correct'

    Attorneys for Jenny Cudd, who was charged in the Capitol riots, said that the trial should be moved to West Texas to be "fair" to her.

  • No Partners, No Problem: Nikola May Do Hydrogen Stations Solo

    Now that it can buy cheap electricity to make hydrogen in Arizona, Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ: NKLA) no longer needs fueling station partners who balked after the startup's months of distractions and ongoing federal probes into fraudulent claims. "Things are changing," Nikola CEO Mark Russell told FreightWaves in a recent interview. "We were working with various potential station partners for some time last year. And that's why we thought there was a good chance that we would have one of those announced by the end of the year or early this year." But after getting a long-term deal to buy electricity at about 2.5 cents a kilowatt from Arizona Public Service (APS), the need for help has diminished. Competing favorably with diesel fuel "The rate schedule that has been put in place with APS is huge," Russell said. "Eighty-five percent of the cost of providing hydrogen in the way we're talking about is electricity. We'll be able to compete very favorably to diesel fuel using that rate structure over the next 20 years." Hydrogen fuel used in fuel cell Class 8 trucks like Nikola plans for 2023 emit no emissions, critical in places like California. Regulations there take an increasing number of diesel-powered trucks off the road over the next 20 years in favor of zero-emission trucks. Nikola plans to publicly distribute Arizona-produced hydrogen fuel in the Golden State. "As the potential partners have hesitated [or] aren't ready to move as fast as we are, we have not slowed down our work at all," Russell said. "We have all the building blocks in place." New Truck Talk every Friday. Subscribe here. Nel ASA, which sold Nikola $30 million worth of electrolyzers to make the hydrogen, helped with station design. Building the stations themselves is mostly about acquiring real estate — "the smallest cost and the easiest one to solve," according to Russell. Nikola could pursue areas where solar, wind, hydro and nuclear energy are available in abundance. "There is now a template we can take into other jurisdictions," he said. "We can produce in large amounts where we have the lowest costs. And then we can move the hydrogen by truck either in two trailers compressed or in cryogenic trailers as liquid." The Trevor factor Nikola continues to distance itself from founder Trevor Milton, who resigned as executive chairman last September. A 67-page report by short seller Hindenburg Research alleged Nikola was an "intricate fraud built on dozens of lies." From Nikola's founding in 2014, Milton was the face of the company. But the company, not Milton personally, could bear the brunt of any civil penalties resulting from Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Justice probes. Nikola already has spent more than $27 million on legal fees for Milton and other expenses related to the Hindenburg report. On page 103 of its recent10-K filing with the SEC, Nikola listed nine statements that "were inaccurate in whole or in part, when made," including the price and quantity of hydrogen Nikola could make at the company's demo stations. Revealing the findings of the investigation by the Kirkland & Ellis law firm was an attempt to refocus on the future. "I hope because we're being so transparent that people are able to process it. And then we can move beyond it," Russell said. "Making the disclosure, we hope, is a good, important step toward moving forward." Clearing distractions Russell and a board of directors led by former General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) and Wall Street analyst Steve Girsky added three experienced, crisis-tested directors in recent months. Known for overheated social media hype under Milton, Nikola behaves differently without him. Press releases include timetables of milestones, daring media and investors to hold the company accountable. Russell and the board canceled the Badger electric pickup truck and took a $14 million write-off to shut down a Powersports division. The Nikola WAV battery-electric watercraft is part of the abandoned Powersports division. (Photo: Nikola) "Trevor definitely did like those things," Russell said. "He was passionate about powersports, passionate about off-road vehicles, passionate about watercraft. Those are all things that were personally important to him. My view always has been much more disciplined." All that remains from the circus-like atmosphere at Nikola World in 2019 is some intellectual property and prototypes for a fully electric four-seat off-road vehicle. Russell would be happy to dispose of those assets. Intellectual property and prototypes of the electric-powered Nikola NZT four-seat off road vehicle could be sold, leased or otherwise disposed of. But Nikola will spend no more time or money on them. (Photo: Nikola) "We have an open mind about what happens there," he said. "What we have decided is that those things are no longer taking resources or focus away from our core deliverables." Russell means battery-electric trucks, hydrogen-powered fuel cell trucks and hydrogen fueling stations. "We're trying to do one of the toughest things out there, which is make long-haul commercial transportation zero emissions. And if we succeed in doing that, that will be a positive change for the world that will go on far, far into the future." No reservations for the Tre The first five battery-electric Tre models have been built. Four are in the U.S. for validation testing; one is still in Europe. Nine more are on their way. Nikola wants to arrange rides for U.S. customers who said they would buy the cabover Tre. Until a year ago, it was slated only for Europe. The camouflaged battery-electric Class 8 Nikola Tre is undergoing validation testing in Phoenix. The company expects to have enough early builds soon to hold exposure programs for possible customers. (Photo: Nikola) Nikola originally planned to assemble 600 Tre models in the fourth quarter from kits of parts at a still-under-construction plant in Coolidge, Arizona. Supply chain issues and the pandemic cut that to 50 to 100 trucks. Compared to 14,000 reservations for the Two fuel cell tractor, Nikola has no reservations or orders for the Tre. That is more or less by design. "We're looking to do the start of production later this year, so we're not going to take reservations," Russell said. "We'll take contracts or we'll take deposits." Is Nikola's future Chinese? The Tre, based on the Iveco S-Way, is built in a joint venture with the CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) subsidiary in Ulm, Germany. CNHI is in talks to sell Iveco to China's FAW Jiefang, Reuters reported in January. The Chinese are aggressively pursuing fuel cells for long-haul transportation. If Iveco goes to FAW, does Nikola follow? CNHI did not respond to a FreightWaves request for comment. And Russell? "As unsurprised as I am that you would ask that question," he said, "I'm equally sure that you're unsurprised that I'm going to say I cannot comment." Related articles: Nikola wants cheap electricity for Arizona hydrogen stations Nikola will truck hydrogen to stations when electricity costs too much Crisis-tested directors added to regain Nikola credibility Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAre SPACs Redirecting Blank Check Love To Self-driving Truck Startups?Nikola Loses Half As Much As Expected As Powersports Unit Dropped© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Cuomo: Pressure mounts as senators tell New York governor to quit

    Governor Andrew Cuomo has been accused of sexual misconduct by seven women, allegations he denies.

  • 100 more to be charged in Capitol riots as prosecutors comb 15,000 hours of footage

    Authorities working through 210,000 tips and 80,000 witness interviews

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’

  • Israel's Netanyahu cancels UAE trip in pre-election setback

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called off a visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, citing a diplomatic disagreement with Jordan, in an embarrassing setback for his re-election campaign just days before the vote. Netanyahu had hoped to use the audience with the UAE’s crown prince — their first public meeting since the countries established ties last September — to boost his campaign ahead of the March 23 election. Instead, he is having to explain to the public why his trip had been called off and doing damage control to protect Israel's fragile relationship with the Jordanians.

  • Isles welcome back fans, beat Devils for 7th straight win

    Matt Martin and Adam Pelech scored first-period goals, rookie Ilya Sorokin made 19 saves and the New York Islanders welcomed fans back to Nassau Coliseum by beating the New Jersey Devils 5-3 on Thursday night for their seventh straight win. The first-place Islanders are 12-0-2 at the arena this year, and this win came with 1,000 frontline workers in the stands. Noah Dobson, Josh Bailey and Brock Nelson also scored for the Islanders.

  • Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is pregnant, and is requesting her federal trial be delayed again

    Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is pregnant, and is asking to have her federal trial delayed until the end of August after she gives birth.

  • Severe kidney problems seen with COVID-19; second vaccine dose should not be delayed for cancer patients

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Sudden kidney problems from severe COVID-19 appear to be worse, and longer-lasting, than kidney problems that develop in other seriously ill patients, a new study found. Doctors at five hospitals in Connecticut and Rhode Island studied 182 patients with COVID-19-associated acute kidney injury (AKI) and 1,430 patients with AKI not associated with the coronavirus.

  • Prince Charles' reputation has taken a major hit, but refusing to take Harry's calls is far from the future king's first mistake

    Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey his father stopped taking his calls before he and Meghan Markle announced their step back from the royal family.

  • Hovland's mother points out mistake that leads to penalty

    Viktor Hovland wound up missing the cut at The Players Championship by two shots with a 2-over 74, and he could trace that to a two-shot penalty in the opening round for returning his marker on the 15th green in the wrong spot. Hovland didn't realize he had done that. Golf Channel reported on the broadcast Friday that Hovland's mother was watching from Norway and called to ask him after his round if was going to get penalized.

  • Tom Brady's new extension saves the Buccaneers $19 million in cap space and means he's nearly guaranteed to reach his goal of playing until 45

    Tom Brady has long said it's his goal to play until he's 45. His new extension in Tampa Bay shows he's ready to do it.