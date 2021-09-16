Texas governor closes border crossings to Mexico, citing caravans 'overrunning' state

AUSTIN, Texas — The governor of Texas made the unprecedented move of shutting down six ports of entry with Mexico following a surge of migrants crossing illegally into the United States.

“The sheer negligence of the Biden Administration to do their job and secure the border is appalling. I have directed the Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to surge personnel and vehicles to shut down six points of entry along the southern border to stop these caravans from overrunning our state," Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, said in a statement provided to the Washington Examiner Thursday afternoon.

Abbott's office did not specify which six ports of entry will be shuttered or how long the closure will last. However, Abbott said the federal agency, Customs and Border Protection, asked the state to step in and assist.

"The border crisis is so dire that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection is requesting our help as their agents are overwhelmed by the chaos," Abbott said. "Unlike President Biden, the State of Texas remains committed to securing our border and protecting Americans.”

Images that show thousands of people who illegally crossed the border and are in Border Patrol custody under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, were published this week on Twitter by Fox News reporter Bill Melugin.

Border Patrol does not have facility space to detain and process the thousands being encountered, and an unknown number of people are evading detection when crossing and getting away.

CBP, which oversees the Border Patrol, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

