Texas governor ends mask mandate and says all businesses can reopen

(Independent)

Texas governor Greg Abbott has announced that all businesses can reopen at 100 per cent capacity and that he is lifting the statewide mask mandate, implemented to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor has been under pressure from fellow Republicans to remove the mask rule that has been in place for eight months.

Even as case numbers, deaths, and hospitalisations have dropped from the peak of the winter surge, health officials have expressed concern that the decline has plateaued and have warned against relaxing restrictions.

Texas has the third-highest number of deaths from Covid-19 after California and New York.

Gov. Abbott (R-TX) announces all businesses in the state can reopen and ends the statewide mask mandate. pic.twitter.com/3RyGdMVXvD — The Recount (@therecount) March 2, 2021

At a press conference on Tuesday, the Republican governor announced that he was issuing an executive order to rescind his previous orders that brought in the restrictions on business operations.

“Effective next Wednesday, all business of any type, are allowed to open 100 per cent,” he said to applause.

“That includes any type of entity in Texas,” he continued. “Also, I am ending the statewide mask mandate.”

More follows...