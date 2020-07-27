Texas governor extends early voting for November election by nearly a week

Texas is one of the states that does not accept concerns about the coronavirus as a valid reason to vote absentee. So unless Texans have another justification, they will likely have to line up in person to vote in the November election, despite the Lone Star state being a virus hot spot. But Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday announced an extension of early in-person voting by nearly a week, a move he said should help reduce crowd size and make it easier to keep transmission down this fall.







Extending the early voting period for the November 3rd Election to give Texans greater flexibility to cast their ballots, while protecting themselves and others from #COVID19. In-person early voting will now begin on Tuesday, October 13 and continue through Friday, October 30. pic.twitter.com/aq7qHhw2xF — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) July 27, 2020

While there are surely Texas voters who would prefer vote-by-mail to expand, Abbott has received some bipartisan praise for at least trying to find a middle ground.







I’m often quite critical of @GovAbbott, but this is the right thing to do—and a laudable move on his part. https://t.co/aCbTB8nqBL — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) July 27, 2020

