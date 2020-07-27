    Advertisement

    Texas governor extends early voting for November election by nearly a week

    Tim O'Donnell

    Texas is one of the states that does not accept concerns about the coronavirus as a valid reason to vote absentee. So unless Texans have another justification, they will likely have to line up in person to vote in the November election, despite the Lone Star state being a virus hot spot. But Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday announced an extension of early in-person voting by nearly a week, a move he said should help reduce crowd size and make it easier to keep transmission down this fall.



    While there are surely Texas voters who would prefer vote-by-mail to expand, Abbott has received some bipartisan praise for at least trying to find a middle ground.



    More stories from theweek.com
    The feds say they won't leave Portland until the violence stops. Privately, they concede they're fueling that violence.
    Baseball's coronavirus crisis is America in miniature
    Trevor Noah trolls Sen. Tom Cotton with a 'less racially divisive' slavery curriculum for students

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.