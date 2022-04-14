Texas Governor Further Relaxes Controversial Border Measures

Shelly Hagan
1 min read
  • Greg Abbott
    48th Governor of Texas, since 2015

(Bloomberg) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott pledged to halt safety inspections of Mexican trucks along a second stretch of the international border.

Abbott announced an agreement with the Mexican state of Chihuahua late Thursday that will see enforcement heightened on the southern side of the border. Since Abbott ordered state troopers to commence inspections last week, massive traffic snarls and a protest by Mexican truck drivers choked off much of the flow of goods across a border that typically sees more than $400 billion in annual trade.

Abbott said he ordered the inspections to pressure Mexican leaders to beef up security measures. Within two days of his April 6 decree, he said he received phone calls from the governors of all four Mexican border states.

Chihuahua follows the state of Nuevo Leon in pledging to watch out for unsafe vehicles in exchange for a halt to Abbott’s inspection program on the Texas side of the border.

“The bridge between Chihuahua and Texas will return to normal,” Abbott said during a press conference with Chihuahua Governor Maria Eugenia Campos Galvan in Austin.

Abbott has yet to reach similar agreements with two other Mexican border states -- Tamaulipas and Coahuila. Talk with the leaders of those states are underway, he said.

Abbott has been under intensifying criticism from business groups and even the state agriculture commissioner, a fellow member of the GOP. Fallout from the border snarl has included stalled shipments of semi-trucks and electronics, and concerns about grocery stores running out of some fresh produce as soon as this weekend.b

(Adds governor’s comments on pressuring Mexican officials in third paragraph.)

