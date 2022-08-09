Texas Governor Greg Abbott appoints Fort Worth attorney as judge of 485th District Court

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed a Fort Worth attorney as judge to the new 485th Judicial District Court in Tarrant County on Tuesday, according to the governor’s office.

Steven Jumes of Fort Worth will serve until Dec 31, 2022, or until a new judge is elected. Jumes is a managing member of the Law Office of Steven Jumes, PLLC and board certified in criminal law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

“Steven Jumes is a very smart and thoughtful lawyer.,” the district attorney office said in an email. “His calm demeanor will be an asset to the trial court. Our office is looking forward to having a working judge in a working court, one that has been vacant since January. I’m glad it’s Steve Jumes. I’m glad the governor made an appointment.”

The 485th District Court was established on Jan. 1. It is a felony court that concentrates on criminal cases.

Jumes announced his candidacy as a Republican for judge of the judicial court. The Executive Committee of the Tarrant County Republican Party nominated Jumes in July.

Jumes has served as an assistant United States attorney for the Northern District of Texas. He also served as a felony prosecutor for the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.