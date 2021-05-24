Texas governor Greg Abbott vows to sign bill blocking police defunding ahead of George Floyd anniversary

Texas governor Greg Abbott, pictured at a pandemic press conference in May 2020, has vowed to pass a law punishing large cities for defunding the police (Getty)

Texas governor Greg Abbott has vowed to pass a law punishing cities who want to defund the police, making the pledge just days before the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd.

On Sunday the Republican tweeted a reported shooting in Austin, which voted last year to divert $21million from the police to social services, where officers allegedly failed to respond to a gunshot wound to the head for 16-minutes.

The 63-year-old, who is up for re-election in 2022, wrote: “This is what defunding the police looks like. Austin is incapable of timely responding to a victim shot in the head.”

He added: “Texas won’t tolerate this. We’re about to pass law-that I will sign-that will prevent cities from defunding police. Sanity & safety will return.”

This is what defunding the police looks like.



Austin is incapable of timely responding to a victim shot in the head.



Texas won't tolerate this.



We're about to pass a law-that I will sign-that will prevent cities from defunding police.



— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 24, 2021

His message was posted two days before the one-year anniversary of the murder of unarmed black man, George Floyd, by former police officer Derek Chauvin, sparking a global wave of Black Lives Matter protests and calls to defund the police.

Governor Abbott was responding to a tweet by Kenneth Casaday , president of the Austin Police Association, who claimed that a 911 call for a shooting at 5.35am on Sunday was not picked up until 5:47am.

He said: “Victim critically injured after being shot in the head.”

APD Case number- 211430419

Shooting Call came out at 5:35am this morning. No units available city wide for 12 minutes.

First Apd patrol unit Assigned at 5:47am

Apd made scene at 5:51am, 16 minutes after the call came out. Victim critically injured after being shot in the head. — Kenneth Casaday (@KennethCasaday) May 23, 2021

The shooting reportedly took place in the parking lot of a stripclub, according to KXAN .

No arrests have been made so far.

Last year Austin’s city council voted to divert $150million away from police and towards social services, but eventually that was reduced to a cut of $21.5million to the police budget, according to The Texas Tribune .

The Texas Senate is currently debating House Bill 1900, which would issue financial penalties to any city with more than 250,000 residents who cut or re-allocated their policing budget by forcibly handing over a portion of the city’s sales tax.

It was passed 90-49 by the House of Representatives last week.

If approved by the Senate it would be signed by governor Abbott and be put into place by 1 September.

