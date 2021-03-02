Texas governor lifts state's mask mandate, business restrictions

FILE PHOTO: Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at the annual NRA convention in Dallas, Texas
(Reuters) - The governor of Texas lifted most of the state's coronavirus pandemic restrictions, allowing businesses to reopen at full capacity as of next week and telling residents that masks were no longer required.

The move by Governor Greg Abbott marks the furthest any U.S. state has so far gone to roll back harsh restrictions on businesses and residents imposed by political leaders in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is now time to open Texas 100%," Abbott said at an afternoon news briefing. The full lifting of the mandates will take effect on March 1, he said.

Abbott's order comes as COVID-19 infections have plummeted in recent weeks across much of the world, including the United States.

According to a Reuters tally roughly 68,240 new cases have been reported on average each day this week, or 27% of the peak daily average reported on Jan. 7. The United States has recorded 28,681,793 infections and 513,721 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began. https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS/dgkvlgkrkpb/

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis)

  • Gov. Abbott says all businesses in Texas can reopen, ends statewide mask mandate

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said on Tuesday that all businesses in the state can fully reopen. Abbott also ended the statewide mask mandate.

  • Tarrant County ends mask mandate, effective immediately, following Gov. Abbott’s order

    While the governor’s order ends next Wednesday, Whitley ended his on Tuesday to avoid confusion and misunderstandings.

  • Texas, Mississippi to lift mask mandates, allow all businesses to reopen at full capacity

    The executive orders announced by the two Republican governors come as health officials warn against loosening restrictions too quickly.

  • Gov. Abbott to make ‘statewide announcement.’ Could COVID-19 order changes be coming?

    Abbott didn’t say what he’d announce, but has hinted at an end to the mask mandate, COVID orders.

  • Texas and other states ease COVID-19 rules despite warnings

    Texas on Tuesday became the biggest state to lift its mask rule, joining a rapidly growing movement by governors and other leaders across the U.S. to loosen COVID-19 restrictions despite pleas from health officials not to let down their guard yet. The state will also do away with limits on the number of diners who can be served indoors, said Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who made the announcement at a restaurant in Lubbock. The governors of Michigan and Louisiana likewise eased up on bars, restaurants and other businesses Tuesday, as did the mayor of San Francisco.

  • Texas Guv Ditches Mask Mandate, Orders Full Reopening Despite Vaccine Lag

    Mark Felix/AFP/GettyDALLAS—Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he planned to end the state’s mask mandate and allow all businesses to fully reopen, ignoring the pleas of local officials and the state’s slow vaccination rollout.“It is now time to open Texas 100 percent,” Abbott said at a press conference during a Chamber of Commerce luncheon at a Lubbock restaurant. “Every business that wants to be open, should be open.”As the nation’s second largest state, Texas may become the first domino in a series of reopenings that go against the advice of public health experts. Shortly after Abbott’s announcement on Tuesday, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, a fellow Republican, announced his state would follow suit in fully reopening and rescinding mask mandates.Imagine One of These Cities Wiped Out—That’s How Many Americans COVID KilledTexas reported 7,778 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University, and 212 deaths; a steep decline from the virus’ peak in early January, when the seven-day case average regularly broke 20,000, according to The New York Times.However, the state’s high positive test rate—trending upwards—could indicate that not enough people are being tested, according to Johns Hopkins University. Among the 50 states, only Georgia and Utah rank behind Texas in terms of the percentage of residents who’ve received at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine, according to Times data.“I am really worried about reports that more states are rolling back the exact public health measures we have recommended to protect people from COVID-19,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said at Monday’s White House briefing. “Now is not the time to relax the critical safeguards that we know could stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, not when we are so close.”According to the Texas Tribune, vaccinations took a dramatic dip during the winter storm last month that left millions without power for days.Nevertheless, business would be allowed to reopen from next Wednesday, Abbott said, adding that he would expand the state’s vaccine eligibility categories beyond seniors, health-care workers, and adults with underlying conditions. Abbott didn’t provide specifics on what such expansion would look like. He said he expected the state to receive an influx of shipments of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, adding to a deployment of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine that arrived in the state on Tuesday.While individual businesses can still chose to limit customers or require masks, Abbott said city or county ordinances are no longer valid, potentially paving the way for mass gatherings to resume. County judges can impose restrictions if their hospitalizations reach 15 percent for seven straight days, he said.“To be clear: COVID has not suddenly disappeared. COVID still exists,” Abbott said, as the mic picked up a faint cough. “But it is clear… that state mandates are no longer needed.”Travis Smith, a 28-year-old fast food worker in Houston said he was filled with rage as he watched Abbott’s announcement.“I was horrified. I have no idea what situation I’m going to be going into when I go to work next,” he told The Daily Beast. “The [mask] mandate that was already in place was not being followed by everyone that would come into the restaurant... And now I feel like I have no protections at all.”He said he had a coworker who was hospitalized with COVID and on the brink of death. Then, the winter storm hit, leaving millions without power and locals dying of hypothermia in their homes. “[C]oming out of that and to have this announcement, workers... need more protections right now, we do not need less protections.”Lee Daugherty, owner of Alexandre’s Bar in Dallas, said he’d listen to his staff and to health professionals over politicians.“This is very reminiscent of June in 2020 when the state tried to open a month or two too early,” he said. “This unfortunately shows that Texas GOP Republicans are promoting business over health and profits over people, once again.”Some Democratic officials had pleaded with Abbott not to reopen too early. The Houston Chronicle reports that Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner wrote to Abbott before his Tuesday press conference, urging him not to rescind the mask mandate.“Supported by our public health professionals, we believe it would be premature and harmful to do anything to lose widespread adoption of this preventative measure,” Hidalgo and Turner wrote, according to the Chronicle.“This is a reckless decision that will cost lives,” Rep. Julián Castro (D-TX), a former San Antonio mayor and presidential candidate, wrote Tuesday on Twitter.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lifts COVID-19 mask mandate, allows businesses to open at 100%

    “It is now time to open Texas 100%,” Gov. Abbott said in Lubbock.

