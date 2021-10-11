Texas governor orders ban on private company vaccine mandate

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks before he signs Texas SB 576, an anti-smuggling bill that enhances the criminal penalty for human smuggling when a payment is involved, at McAllen City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in McAllen, Texas. (Joel Marinez/The Monitor via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JIM VERTUNO
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday to prohibit any entity, including private business, from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on workers and called on state lawmakers to pass a similar ban into law.

The move comes as the Biden administration is set to issue rules requiring employers with more than 100 workers to be vaccinated or test weekly for the coronavirus. Several major companies, including Texas-based American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, have said they would abide by the federal mandate.

“No entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine by any individual, including an employee or a consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19,” Abbott wrote in his order.

Abbott, who was previously vaccinated and also later tested positive for COVID-19, noted in his order that “vaccines are strongly encouraged for those eligible to receive one, but must always be voluntary for Texans.”

Abbott previously barred vaccine mandates by state and local government agencies, but until now had let private companies make their own rules for their workers. It was not immediately clear if Abbott's latest executive order would face a quick court challenge.

Abbott's new order also carries political implications. The two-term Republican is facing pressure from two candidates in next year's GOP primary, former state Sen. Don Huffines and former Florida Congressman and Texas state party chairman Allen West, have attacked Abbott’s COVID-19 policies and have strongly opposed vaccine mandates.

“He knows which the way the wind is blowing. He knows conservative Republican voters are tired of the vaccine mandates and tired of him being a failed leader,” Huffines tweeted.

West announced this this week he tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalized, but also tweeted he remains opposed to vaccine mandates.

Texas has seen a recent decrease in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. But a rising death toll from the recent surge caused by the delta variant has the state rapidly approaching 67,000 total fatalities since the pandemic began in 2020.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texas governor bars all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in state, rips Biden for 'bullying'

    (Reuters) -Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott, responding to what he called "bullying" by the Biden Administration, on Monday barred all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the state by any entity, including private employers. Abbott's move sets him up for a clash with President Joe Biden, a Democrat who last month called on businesses nationwide to order their workers to be vaccinated or lose their jobs. "In another instance of federal overreach, the Biden Administration is now bullying many private entities into imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates, causing workforce disruptions that threaten Texas' continued recovery from the COVID-19 disaster," Abbott said in an executive order.

  • Texas Governor Bans All Vaccine Mandates In The State

    Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is blocking any business or other entity in the state from requiring employees or consumers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any entity

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an executive order Monday prohibiting COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any "entity," including employers, if someone objects to the vaccine for "any reason of personal conscience."Why it matters: The new executive order goes further than Abbott's previous vaccine mandate ban passed in August, which prohibited vaccine mandates by any state government entity or entities that received public funds.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fr

  • Elk roaming Colorado with tire around neck for 2 years freed

    Wildlife officials in Colorado say an elusive elk that has been wandering the hills with a car tire around its neck for at least two years has finally been freed of the obstruction. The 4 1/2-year-old, 600-pound (270-kilogram) bull elk was spotted near Pine Junction, southwest of Denver, on Saturday evening and tranquilized, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “We would have preferred to cut the tire and leave the antlers for his rutting activity, but the situation was dynamic and we had to just get the tire off in any way possible,” officer Scott Murdoch said.

  • Man killed in shooting at North Harris County motel, HCSO says

    Deputies are investigating a shooting in the 19000 block of the North Freeway, near 1960, that left a man dead.

  • Risky move: Biden undercuts WH executive privilege shield

    It’s a risky move by President Joe Biden that could come back to haunt him — and future presidents — in the hyperpartisan world of Washington politics. Democrat Biden has agreed to a request from Congress seeking sensitive information on the actions of Republican Donald Trump and his aides during the Jan. 6 insurrection, though the former president claims the information is guarded by executive privilege. The move by Biden isn't the final word; Trump says he will challenge the requests, and a lengthy legal battle is likely to ensue over the information.

  • Miami decides to fire police chief Art Acevedo and end a tumultuous but short tenure

    City Manager Art Noriega moved to fire embattled Police Chief Art Acevedo Monday night, ending weeks of speculation and tumult at City Hall and after a pair of circus-like public hearings in which commissioners lashed out at the chief for everything from a misguided statement he made about the “Cuban Mafia,” to the tight jumpsuit he wore during a fundraiser in another city.

  • Then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin intervened to block Ivanka Trump's appointment to the World Bank: report

    In April 2019, Ivanka Trump told the AP she passed on leading the World Bank, expressing that she was "happy" with her work at the White House.

  • I refused to lie under oath for the state of Arizona, and the courts aren't on my side

    I can't recover my losses after I was punished by the state of Arizona for refusing to lie under oath. Why? The doctrine of qualified immunity.

  • Kyrsten Sinema hounded by activists at Boston Marathon

    Activists targeted Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., as she ran in the Boston Marathon on Monday, urging her to support President Biden's $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, also called the Build Back Better bill.

  • Whitehouse admits Trump may not be mastermind behind DOJ scheme to overturn election

    Former President Donald Trump may not be the person who was "pulling the strings" behind a plan hinged on replacing the top Justice Department official with a loyalist willing to carry out a more aggressive strategy to challenge the results of the 2020 election, a Democratic Senate investigator admitted on Sunday.

  • Newsom's woke weekend: California governor signs flurry of bills into law

    California’s title as the "wokest," most liberal state in America apparently won’t be relinquished as long as Gov. Gavin Newsom is in office. He just closed the current legislative session by signing a flurry of bills ranging from banning gas-powered landscaping equipment to requiring gender-neutral toy sections in department stores.

  • U.S. 'victories' in Iraq are a grim warning for great-power conflict with China

    U.S. 'victories' in Iraq are a grim warning for great-power conflict with China

  • Forcing 2 Republican NC justices to recuse themselves would be a power grab by Dems

    There is no precedent for asking NC Supreme Court Justices Phil Berger Jr. and Tamara Barringer to recuse themselves. (Opinion)

  • EU 'will start collapsing' unless it takes on Polish challenge - official

    The European Union "will start collapsing" unless it challenges a ruling by Poland's top court that national legislation trumps European laws, a senior official with the bloc said on Monday. More than 100,000 people protested in Poland on Sunday in support of the EU, sounding the alarm about what they fear is a prospect of their country following Britain and leaving the bloc in a "Polexit".

  • Border left 'wide open' after red states pull National Guard and police

    MCALLEN, Texas — The swarm of National Guard soldiers and state police that governors sent to guard the Texas-Mexico border earlier this summer is gone, leaving the border effectively unmanned with just 6% of the reinforcements left behind.

  • Trump on Supreme Court travel ban ruling: 'A tremendous victory'

    President Trump called the Supreme Court's ruling to uphold the travel ban against several majority-Muslim countries "a tremendous victory."

  • Is another Cultural Revolution underway in China?

    Big changes in China have some worried a new version of Chairman Mao Zedong's Cultural Revolution is underway. Here's everything you need to know.

  • AQ Khan: The most dangerous man in the world?

    Western spies branded AQ Khan as dangerous as bin Laden - but many in Pakistan saw him as a hero.

  • Here’s What It Actually Means To Cut $1 Trillion From The Democrats’ Big Social Spending Bill

    Democrats will have to choose between greatly watering down all of their policies or giving up on some big promises.View Entire Post ›