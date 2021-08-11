Texas governor threatens to take school districts that defy ban on mask mandates to court

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the filing of a petition Wednesday to strike down an emergency order mandating masks in schools, businesses and county buildings in Dallas County.

Why it matters: Their statement threatens that "any school district, public university or local government official that decides to defy the order will be taken to court."

State of play: Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins earlier Wednesday signed an emergency order that would apply to child care centers, preschool through 12th grade schools, businesses and Dallas County facilities.

Abbott and Paxton argue that Jenkins' actions violated Abbott's statewide ban on mask and vaccine mandates, which he claimed "supersedes local rules and regulations."

Worth noting: A Texas judge temporarily voided Abbott's ban on Tuesday night to prevent it from being enforced.

What they're saying: “The path forward relies on personal responsibility — not government mandates," Abbott said.

“Attention-grabbing judges and mayors have defied executive orders before, when the pandemic first started, and the courts ruled on our side — the law."

"I’m confident the outcomes to any suits will side with liberty and individual choice, not mandates and government overreach."

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

