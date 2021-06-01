Texas governor threatens to strip Dems of pay over voter suppression bill

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biba Adams
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Texas Democrats walked out its House chamber to halt the passage of a bill reducing poll hours and mail-in voting.

Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas has threatened Democrats in his state who have pushed back against a Republican-sponsored bill they claim will provide “election integrity.”

On Memorial Day, Abbott tweeted, “I will veto Article 10 of the budget passed by the legislature. Article 10 funds the legislative branch. No pay for those who abandon their responsibilities. Stay tuned.”

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott (above) has threatened Democrats in his state who have pushed back against a GOP-sponsored bill they claim will provide “election integrity.”(Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)
Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott (above) has threatened Democrats in his state who have pushed back against a GOP-sponsored bill they claim will provide “election integrity.”(Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

Democrats walked out of the state’s House chamber on Sunday to prevent the passage of Senate Bill 7, which would cut down on polling hours, reduce access to mail-in voting and give more authority to poll watchers.

The bill mirrors others being pushed through by Republican lawmakers in more than 40 states after the 2020 presidential election and “The Big Lie,” pushed by former President Donald Trump and his cronies, who claim the election was stolen from him by rampant fraud, claims that are completely unfounded and unproven.

Read More: Biden to announce billions for racial equity in housing during Tulsa visit

In a statement on Monday, Abbott also said he expects “legislators to have worked out their differences prior to arriving back at the Capitol so that they can hit the ground running to pass legislation related to these emergency items and other priority legislation.”

In an interview with Fox News, Abbott said, “We must have trust in the outcome of our elections. That’s why election integrity is an emergency item this session. I look forward to signing legislation that will ensure safe and secure elections in Texas.”

One Texas voter replied to Abbott on Twitter, writing, “There are no ‘election integrity’ issues in Texas; this false narrative is nothing more than a ploy to further suppress voting. Perhaps if you focused on things like fixing the power grid, you wouldn’t have to resort to dirty tricks to keep your seat.”

Read More: Florida airman accused of raping 11-year-old girl he met on dating app

On Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted her support of the Democratic lawmakers in the Lone Star State. “Today, Texas legislators advanced a bill attacking the right to vote,” she noted. “It’s yet another assault on our democracy. Congress needs to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.”

“We need to make it easier for eligible voters to vote,” Harris opined. “Not harder.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Texas governor threatens to strip Dems of pay over voter suppression bill appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Dems walk, stop Texas GOP's voting restrictions

    Democrats walked out of the Texas State House on Sunday night, to block one of the most restrictive voting laws in the US from passing before a midnight deadline. GOP Governor Greg Abbott said he'll order lawmakers back for a special session. (May 31)

  • Dems walk, stop Texas GOP's sweeping voting restrictions

    Texas Democrats pulled off a dramatic, last-ditch walkout in the state House of Representatives on Sunday night to block passage of one of the most restrictive voting bills in the U.S., leaving Republicans with no choice but to abandon a midnight deadline and declare the legislative session essentially over. The revolt is one of Democrats' biggest protests to date against GOP efforts nationwide to impose stricter election laws, and they used the spotlight to urge President Joe Biden to act on voting rights.

  • Verena Mei: Model, actress, rally racer with a passion for motorsports

    When companies sent her to model in the motorsports industry, Verena Mei had a million questions and one conclusion: She had to find a way to race.

  • Four more Oath Keepers indicted in Jan. 6 federal conspiracy case: court filing

    The court filing listed three individuals by name, Joseph Hackett, Jason Dolan, and William Isaacs, while a fourth person's name was hidden. Three of them have been arrested in recent days, court records show. This superseding indictment, part of a larger federal government criminal conspiracy case, now includes a total of 16 Oath Keepers.

  • Drunken driver plows into veterans’ gravestones on Memorial Day, Colorado cops say

    “Saw an officer cuff a woman and walk her away.”

  • Leading British Drama Schools Facing Allegations of Sexual Harassment, Abuse

    Some of Britain’s most respected drama schools are facing allegations of sexual harassment, with students claiming they experienced or witnessed sexual assault and “inappropriate” behavior from teachers, including pressure to perform naked or in their underwear. An investigative report into sexual impropriety in U.K. drama schools from The Telegraph has implicated the Guildford School of […]

  • Mass grave of 215 children in Canada a stark reminder of the dark history of Native American boarding schools in US

    The discovery of a mass grave containing the remains of 215 children is a stark reminder of the dark history of Native American boarding schools.

  • Cardinals vs. Dodgers Highlights

    Chris Taylor's four RBIs lead Dodgers past Cardinals

  • University of Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck recalls amazing story of Rashod Bateman’s recruitment

    The Baltimore Ravens selected Rashod Bateman with the No. 27 pick in the 2021 draft. P.J. Fleck recalled a story of Bateman's recruitment

  • Food Aid For Families: Texas to Give $1,200 to Families in Need

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Texas families who relied on the Pandemic EBT card, which previously provided a one-time benefit of $285 for students receiving free and reduced-price meals, can apply for another round of food aid for the 2021-22 school […]

  • Reward offered in case of man's body found in NE Harris Co. ditch

    Who killed Daniel Lerma? Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help. "You are our eyes and ears out there. It is time to step up to the plate."

  • What Dodgers fans can learn about Albert Pujols from his St. Louis Cardinals career

    Derrick Goold covered Albert Pujols for the first 11 years of his career; what he saw is still relevant in L.A., especially his clubhouse influence

  • Texas Democrats block vote on election bill

    Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives were able to block a vote on a controversial election bill by boycotting a legislative session late on Sunday.The speaker noted the chamber lacked a quorum, and gaveled in a recess."A quorum is apparently not present. The point of order is well-take and sustained."The Democratic walkout, shortly before a midnight deadline to pass the measure, meant the measure would not come back for a vote until the fall.The Texas bill would eliminate many of the voting provisions added to make casting a ballot easier ahead of last November's election because of health concerns.Drive-through voting, a measure credited with helping spark record voter turnout in Houston, would no longer be allowed.It would scrap 24-hour polling sites and ban mobile units or temporary structures from being used as polling places.The bill also limits early hours to vote, making it more difficult to cast absentee ballots and does away with drop boxes.And it prohibits voting on Sundays before 1 pm, a move critics say is an effort to limit voting drives known as "Souls to the Polls," when predominantly Black churches shuttle worshippers to vote after morning prayers.Supporters of the legislation said it is needed to bolster election security.Critics say Texas already has some of the most restrictive electoral laws in the United States, and point out that there were no substantial allegations of fraud in Texas in last year's election.Democrats and civil rights groups called the proposal a voter suppression bill targeting voters of color, as well as the elderly and disabled.A vote on the measure is certain to pass the Republican-dominated house. Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who strongly supports the bill, said the bill would be added to a special legislative session planned for this fall.Republican state lawmakers across the country have pursued more stringent voting restrictions following former President Donald Trump's false claim that he lost the 2020 election because of widespread election fraud.

  • Jalen Ramsey not No. 1 in PFF’s CB rankings, Darious Williams 20th

    Jalen Ramsey was edged out by Jaire Alexander for the top spot in PFF's outside cornerback rankings.

  • California man attempts to kayak solo to Hawaii

    Cyril Derreumaux will kayak from Fort Baker to Waikiki Beach, a journey stretching more than 2,400 nautical miles in treacherous Pacific Ocean waters.

  • Beto O'Rourke breaks down how Republican election laws in Texas are designed to suppress Black and Latino votes

    Texas Democrat explains how bill in Texas is going to reduce suffrage across Texas in already underrepresented communities

  • Supreme Court: Five things to watch in final weeks of high court's term

    From a major health care case to the potential retirement of Justice Breyer, there's a lot to watch in the final month of the Supreme Court's term.

  • Tulsa Race Massacre: President Biden commemorates 100-year anniversary

    The 1921 massacre in Oklahoma remains one of the worst incidents of racial violence in US history.

  • Illinois Lawmakers Bar Police From Using Deception When Interrogating Minors

    Illinois would become the first state to bar police from using deceptive tactics when interrogating young people under legislation that passed the General Assembly with near-unanimous support from Republicans and Democrats on Sunday. The bill, which is headed to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk, is intended to stop police from lying during interrogations, a technique that is legal but that the bill’s supporters say often leads to false confessions. The legislation gained momentum after what one support

  • Dominion says MyPillow should be held liable for 'MyPillow Guy' Mike Lindell's election conspiracy theories

    The election technology company argued Mike Lindell is known as "the MyPillow guy" and the company should be held responsible for his falsehoods.