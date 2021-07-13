Texas governor vows to arrest Democrat lawmakers who fled state to block voting restrictions bill

Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference where he signed two energy related bills, in Austin, Texas (AP)

Texas’ governor has called Democrats in the state’s legislature who fled for Washington to prevent the passage of Republican-led voting bills “hypocrites” and vowed they will be arrested upon their return.

Gregg Abbott said the move was the most “un-Texan thing” he had ever heard, calling the lawmakers “quitters” and “hypocrites” in an appearance on Fox News on Monday.

The governor went on to say that the state’s House of Representatives has the power to issue a call for the arrest of lawmakers who obstruct voting practices but only in the state of Texas.

He said: “Once they step back into the state of Texas they will be arrested and brought to the Texas Capitol and we will be conducting business.”

More than 50 Democrats left Austin for Dulles International Airport on Monday before the House was expected to give early approval to a sweeping new voting restrictions bill, which critics say disproportionately targets minority groups.

