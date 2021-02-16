Permian Giant Occidental Curbs Oil Deliveries: Energy Update

Permian Giant Occidental Curbs Oil Deliveries: Energy Update
Brian K. Sullivan and Naureen S. Malik

(Bloomberg) -- The energy crisis crippling the U.S. showed few signs of abating Tuesday morning as blackouts left almost 5 million customers without electricity, while oil refineries and shale wells were shut during unprecedented freezing weather.

Spot power prices in Texas hit the $9,000-per-megawatt-hour cap for a fourth straight day. To prevent the collapse of their networks, suppliers from North Dakota to Texas are instituting rolling power cuts for the second consecutive day. The deep freeze is forecast to remain until Wednesday at least.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., the second-largest oil producer in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, told buyers it would be forced to curtail oil deliveries due to complications from the historic freeze in the region.

Officials have reported two people dead, likely from cold, according to the Associated Press. Medical centers are rushing to administer vaccines before they go bad. Flights are grounded. More than 2 million barrels a day of oil and 10 billion cubic feet of gas production are shut and massive refineries have halted gasoline and diesel output.

The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allowed national banks and federal savings associations to close offices affected by emergency weather. President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Texas, making more resources available to help.

Read More: How Extreme Cold Turned Into a U.S. Energy Crisis: QuickTake

All time stamps are EST.

Austin Utility Warns Residents of Prolonged Blackouts (2:45 p.m.)

The municipal utility in the Texas capital of Austin warned residents that power outages may persist into Wednesday.

Although the state’s grid operator “says conditions are improving, we want customers to know this a dynamic situation,” Austin Energy said in a tweet. “Customers should be prepared to not have power through Tuesday night and possibly longer.”

Occidental Declares Force Majeure as Cold Shuts in Permian Oil (2:19 p.m.)

Occidental said that weather disrupted transportation facilities and forced delays in the receipt and delivery oil by carriers, according to a force majeure notice to customers seen by Bloomberg. Occidental also expects curtailments of shipments downstream because of limited deliveries into Midland, Houston and Corpus Christi in Texas.

The force majeure is the first to surface among the oil giants of Texas’s Permian Basin and underscores the deepening crisis across America’s energy complex as a result of an unprecedented cold blast that began Thursday. More than two million barrels oil production a day has been halted due to well freeze-ups, icy roads and power losses.

U.S. Energy Regulators to Open Inquiry Into Grid’s Performance (2:19 p.m.)

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation will open a joint inquiry into operations of the bulk-power system during the current winter weather conditions in the Midwest and South, FERC said in a statement.

“In the days ahead, FERC and NERC will formally begin the inquiry, which will work with other federal agencies, states, regional entities and utilities to identify problems with the performance of the bulk-power system and, where appropriate, solutions for addressing those issues”

Cargill ‘Voluntarily’ Cutting Energy Usage (1:42 pm.)

Cargill Inc., the world’s largest crop commodities trader, said it’s “voluntarily” cutting its energy use “to help states get through this cold snap,” according to a statement.

The company said it’s working with suppliers and customers to minimize disruptions but declined provide details on which businesses are reducing energy usage.

Texas Governor Asks LNG Exporter to Limit Gas Intake (1:11 p.m.)

The Texas governor’s office has asked the Freeport liquefied natural gas export terminal to dial back operations in accordance with the state’s disaster declaration amid a polar blast.

To minimize gas and power consumption, Freeport will shut down LNG production units 2 and 3, which will result in unplanned flaring, the company said Tuesday in a regulatory filing.

Arctic cold in the central U.S. has left almost 5 million customers without electricity and has wreaked havoc on the gas and power markets. Gas production has tumbled to a three-year low as the frigid weather triggers blackouts and causes liquids to freeze inside pipes, forcing wells and processing plants to shut.

LNG exports climbed to a record late last year as more terminals began sending an abundance of U.S. shale gas to customers overseas. But the current deep freeze is likely to call LNG’s role in the energy market into question amid concern that exports are contributing to a shortage of gas for consumers during extreme cold.

Texas Electricity Supplies Keep Falling (12:13 p.m.)

Texas’s power supply declined further Tuesday morning even as the state’s grid operator said it hoped to start restoring electricity to some homes.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state’s main grid, supplied less than 44 gigawatts of power as of 11:53 a.m. on Tuesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s down from 47 gigawatts earlier in the day, and less than at the same time on Monday.

Power Plants Shut Down After Instruments Froze, Ercot Says (11:00 a.m.)

Frozen instruments at natural gas, coal and even nuclear facilities, as well as limited supplies of natural gas, are the main reasons behind the blackouts in Texas, according to Dan Woodfin, a senior director for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state’s power grid.

One of the reasons power is coming back slower than expected Tuesday is “natural gas pressure,” he said. While some wind turbines in West Texas shut down, that’s been the least significant factor in the blackouts, said Woodfin. Strong winds helped boost output from the turbines that remained in service, offsetting some of the losses.

Texas lost about 30,000 to 35,000 megawatts of generating capacity in recent days as bitter cold swept across the region, he said. On Tuesday morning, the grid was unable to meet about 18,500 megawatts of demand. A megawatt is enough to power about 200 homes.

Ford, GM and Toyota Plants Lose Shifts (10:18 a.m)

Several automakers, including General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Toyota Motor Co., were forced to idle production at U.S. plants in the center of the country as a winter weather pattern caused power outages and other disruptions.

GM canceled the first shift Tuesday at its factory in Arlington, Texas, after shutting down Monday due to rolling blackouts and workers having difficulty getting to the facility in the snowstorm. The automaker has not made a decision yet on whether it will operate a second shift, a spokesman said.

Blizzard Cuts U.S. Oil Output by Over 2 Million Barrels a Day (10:06 a.m.)

U.S. oil production has plunged by more than 2 million barrels a day as the coldest weather in 30 years brings havoc to key producing states that rarely have to deal with frigid Arctic blasts.

Oil traders and company executives, who asked not to be identified, lifted their forecasts for supply losses from an earlier estimate on Monday of 1.5 million to 1.7 million barrels. They said the losses were particularly large in the Permian Basin, the most prolific U.S. oil region, which straddles West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Output cuts were also significant in the Eagle Ford, in southern Texas, and the Anadarko basin in Oklahoma.

