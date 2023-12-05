Texas groom in viral luxury Paris wedding faces 25 years in prison on charges of aggravated assault

A Texas groom whose multimillion-dollar Paris wedding recently went viral is facing aggravated assault charges after being accused of shooting at three police officers earlier in the year, according to court documents.

Jacob LaGrone, 29, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, a felony offense that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to court documents obtained by NBC Dallas-Fort Worth. He is accused of threatening three police officers by firing a gun at them in March.

An indictment says LaGrone "did intentionally or knowingly threaten" the officers with "bodily injury." It does not provide further details about the encounter.

In a statement, Westworth Village said three officers — one from Westworth Village and two from Westover Hills — were responding to "multiple disturbance calls" at the same address on March 14 when they "were fired upon."

LaGrone appeared in Tarrant County District Court in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday and, according to court documents, has been offered a plea deal of 25 years in prison.

An attorney for LaGrone, Rhett Parham, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

His new wife, car dealership heiress Madelaine Brockway, 26, was not in court. She could not be reached for comment.

Videos of LaGrone and Brockway's Nov. 18 wedding racked up millions of views on social media for its lavish displays, including a welcome dinner at one of the most famous opera houses in the world, a performance by Maroon 5, and an overnight stay at the Palace of Versailles.

Brockway walked down the aisle at luxury Parisian wedding venue Chateau de Villete in a custom Dior haute couture dress, according to posts by wedding planners Lake Como Weddings and HMR Designs, which labeled it the "wedding of the century."

Brockway is the daughter of Robert “Bob” Brockway, the chairman and CEO of car dealership Bill Ussery Motors. The company was started in South Florida by Bob Brockway’s grandfather.

Before her wedding, Brockway hosted a four-day bachelorette party at luxury Utah desert resort Amangiri. According to videos posted to Instagram by wedding planner Rachel Birthisle, each night had a different theme, and culminated in a Marie Antoinette-themed dinner party on Halloween. Brockway dressed as the former Queen of France for the event.

In the days before the wedding, the bride also invited her guests to make custom tweed pouches during a private party at Chanel’s Haute Couture Headquarters, lunch at the Eiffel Tower and a dress reveal at Dior. Each part of the event was documented in since-deleted TikTok videos posted to Brockway's account.

"One day before the wedding! We're here at Dior for my bridal luncheon, and tonight we have the rehearsal dinner at the Opera House!" Brockway said in an Instagram Reel posted by social media content creation company Olivia and Living, referring to Paris' Palais Garnier. The historic theater is known for its opulence.

During the event, the building's balconies and staircases were adorned with hundreds of flower arrangements, dining tables were covered in haute couture custom porcelain, and each table had a display of chocolate trees, according to an Instagram video by Lake Como Weddings.

A wedding registry that appears to belong to the couple, posted online by Fort Worth gift shop P.S. The Letter, features 119 designer products including a $12,500 crystal butterfly house, a $5,600 vintage vase, and a $2,950 antique silver tea set.

