A Texas gubernatorial candidate tweeted out a photo of a noose after the Capitol riot and said 'let 'em hang'

Yelena Dzhanova
Martin Holsome
Martin Holsome speaks to a small group of protesters outside the Texas state capitol on January 16, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Sergio Flores/Getty Images

  • Martin Holsome, a candidate for Texas governor, shared a photo of a noose referencing the Capitol riot in Washington, DC.

  • "Starting in D.C. - let 'em hang by the neck until they are dead, dead DEAD!!!" the caption, which was posted on January 15 but later deleted, read.

  • Holsome is running to replace Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in the state's gubernatorial race.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Related: What it was like in the middle of the pro-Trump mob at the Capitol

A Texas gubernatorial candidate posted on Twitter a photo of a noose with an encouraging caption to violent insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol building on January 6, the Huffington Post reported.

The tweet - posted on January 15 by councilmember Martin Holsome and removed over the weekend - said, "Once more for those of you who don't understand... Starting in D.C. - let 'em hang by the neck until they are dead, dead DEAD!!!"

Holsome is running to replace Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in the state's gubernatorial race.

He is currently a city councilman in Rusk, Texas, which has a population of about 5,600 people. Over 77% of residents in Cherokee, the county that includes Rusk, voted for President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Twitter took down the tweet because it "violated" the platform's rules.

Holsome did not immediately return Business Insider's request for comment.

Holsome is part of a growing number of GOP members who've begun to publicly embrace and espouse the rhetoric of violent far-right extremists, like those who participated in the Capitol riot.

On January 6, the day that Congress planned to vote to certify the results of the presidential election in Democratic nominee Joe Biden's favor, rioters, emboldened by Trump's urges and pleas to protest the results on his behalf, stormed the Capitol building.

They organized an attempted coup. At least five people, including one police officer, died. Members of the Proud Boys, which is classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, were reportedly present.

Upon news that the riot breached the Capitol building, lawmakers had sheltered in place and many evacuated.

Multiple Republican lawmakers across the country participated in the Capitol riot or the rally leading up to it. Some have even faced pressure to and acted on calls to resign from their posts.

Holsome has frequently expressed alt-right beliefs in posts on other social media platforms, HuffPost reported.

In the past, he's defended Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooter accused of killing two people during a protest in August.

"A seventeen-year-old does what any true, red-blooded American should do," he wrote in a Facebook post on August 28. "We are in a war on our own soil and he preserved life and property." Facebook has since removed the post, HuffPost reported.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • 10 Senate Republicans propose compromise with Biden on COVID relief package

    A group of 10 Senate Republicans, led by Sen. Susan Collins (Maine), sent a letter to President Biden Sunday requesting a meeting with the president, saying they have developed a counterproposal to the president's COVID-19 relief plan.The big picture: The proposal includes $160 billion in spending for vaccines, testing and tracing, treatment and medical equipment. The senators said the plan "could be approved quickly by Congress with bipartisan support," if it gained Biden's support.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here. * The Senators' proposal includes a measure to renew unemployment benefits that expire in March. It also seeks to send a new round of direct payments to "families who need assistance the most," and to send additional assistance to small businesses. * "Our proposal reflects many of your stated priorities," the senators wrote.What they're saying: “In the spirit of bipartisanship and unity, we have developed a COVID-19 relief framework that builds on prior COVID assistance laws, all of which passed with bipartisan support,” the senators wrote.Between the lines: Biden has said he prefers a bipartisan approach to getting his plan through Congress, writes Axios Hans Nichols. * But he hasn’t ruled out relying on Democratic votes alone to pass his proposal through budget reconciliation, which requires a simple majority in the Senate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled last week that Democrats would seek to use the tactic if they could not garner Republican support.What's new: National Economic Council Director Brian Deese told CNN's State of the Union on Sunday morning that the White House has "seen the letter and will be reviewing it over the course of the day."What's next: The senators will reveal more of the plan's details on Monday, per Politico. Go deeper: White House plots "full-court press" for $1.9 trillion relief planGet smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Taiwan says Chinese fighters, U.S. aircraft both entered defence zone

    Six Chinese fighter aircraft and a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Sunday, the island's defence ministry said, in an unusual admission of U.S. military activity. Tensions have spiked over the last week or so after Taiwan reported multiple Chinese fighters and bombers flying into the zone last weekend, in an area close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the northern part of the South China Sea.

  • Impeachment fever hits Kentucky with efforts to oust leaders

    Impeachment fever has struck Kentucky, where grievances over coronavirus restrictions and the outcome of the Breonna Taylor death investigation have spurred petitions to oust both the governor and the attorney general. It's a card rarely played in any serious way in the Bluegrass State, though Kentucky has had its share of provocative elected officials. In the two new cases, the effort to impeach was triggered by disagreements over policy or executive decisions at the highest levels of Kentucky government.

  • Trump's impeachment defense is out. Bannon is reportedly encouraging him to go to the Senate himself.

    Five attorneys who were prepared to defend former President Donald Trump in his upcoming Senate impeachment trial have departed his legal team, people familiar with the situation confirmed to CNN and The New York Times. Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, who were expected to be two of the lead attorneys, are out, as are Josh Howard, Johnny Gasser, and Greg Harris. No other attorneys have announced they were involved with the case, so it appears that, for now, Trump is defenseless. The lawyers reportedly left because of a disagreement over legal strategy. Trump reportedly wanted them to push his unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud in last year's presidential election rather than focus on whether convicting a former president after he's out of office is constitutional, an argument that appears to be the consensus among Republicans and the reason he'll likely be acquitted. Bowers, a source said, lacked chemistry with Trump and the decision to leave was reportedly mutual. It's unclear where Trump will go from here - his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani reportedly wants to take the case, but he's a potential witness in the trial because he spoke at the rally preceding the deadly Capitol riot Trump is accused of inciting, and the Times notes "almost all" of Trump's advisers blame Giuliani for the impeachment in the first place. Considering GOP senators have signaled they won't vote to convict, some are wondering why Trump would even bother spending money on attorneys at all at this point. And here is a statement Trump has made to advisers almost verbatim > https://t.co/zktWOIrUD6 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 31, 2021 Stephen Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist, thinks the former president should go the Senate himself because "he's the only one who can sell it." Trump seems open to the idea, but aides are reportedly against it. Read more at The New York Times and CNN. More stories from theweek.comDon't look now, but vaccines might just end the pandemic5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problem5 irrationally funny cartoons about the GameStop stock market madness

  • Relatives of Manson 'family' murder victims outraged by DA's new policy

    Kay Martley said she was stunned by the Los Angeles County DA’s decision to stop opposing parole for the Manson follower convicted of killing her cousin.

  • Rep. Stephen Lynch tests positive for COVID-19 after getting second dose of vaccine

    Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) tested positive for the COVID-19, but remains asymptomatic, after receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, his office said Friday. Why it matters: Lynch's case stresses the importance of continuing to social distance and wear a face mask even after getting vaccinated. Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.What they're saying: Lynch received a positive test result on Friday "after a staff member in the Congressman's Boston office had tested positive earlier in the week," Lynch's spokesperson, Molly Rose Tarpey, said in a statement, per the Boston Globe. * "Congressman Lynch had received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and subsequently received a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending President Biden's Inauguration," she added. * Lynch "remains asymptomatic and feels fine" but will continue to "self-quarantine and will vote by proxy in Congress during the coming weeks." * It is unclear when Lynch received each dose of the vaccine. * Lynch's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. The big picture: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the companies that have developed the two vaccines authorized in the U.S., say their vaccines are about 95% effective at preventing people from getting sick after getting the second dose of their respective vaccines. * "It typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity (protection against the virus that causes COVID-19) after vaccination," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes. * "That means it’s possible a person could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination and still get sick. This is because the vaccine has not had enough time to provide protection," the CDC adds. * It is also not yet clear how effective the vaccine is against infection and transmission, but researchers say it should prevent people from getting sick. Go deeper: We're selling the coronavirus vaccine shortBe smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • China temporarily bars entry of foreigners travelling from Canada

    China has temporarily banned entry of foreign nationals travelling from Canada, even if they hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, the Chinese consulate in Toronto said. "All foreign nationals who hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters and reunion are temporarily not allowed to enter China from Canada," the consulate said in a statement on its website on Saturday. Entry with diplomatic and service visas will not be affected, it said.

  • Ten GOP Senators Propose COVID-19 Compromise Plan, Request Meeting with Biden

    Ten Republican senators on Sunday proposed their own framework for a COVID-19 relief package, calling on President Joe Biden to work alongside them in drafting the legislation. The lawmakers, including Senators Susan Collins (R., Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R., Alaska), Mitt Romney (R., Utah) and Rob Portman (R., Ohio), sent a letter to Biden saying they “welcome the opportunity to work with (him) in a bipartisan manner to combat the Covid-19 virus and provide continued support to families struggling during the pandemic.” “In the spirit of bipartisanship and unity, we have developed a Covid-19 relief framework that builds on prior Covid assistance laws, all of which passed with bipartisan support,” they wrote. The framework aims to create a smaller, more targeted relief bill in comparison to Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion proposal. The new proposal includes $160 billion for vaccine development and distribution, testing and tracing, and treatment and supplies, including the production and deployment of personal protective equipment. It includes an additional $4 billion to support behavioral health and substance abuse services and another round of direct payments for “families who need assistance the most.” The senators also propose extending enhanced federal unemployment benefits at the current level. Portman on Sunday said while the proposal is just a framework, any final plan will be “less than $1.9 [trillion] because much of what the administration has laid out has nothing to do with COVID-19.” During an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union, Portman said the GOP senators believe the direct payments to Americans should be “much more targeted,” with a $50,000 income cap for individuals and a $100,000 cap for a family. Both of the earlier stimulus checks were phased out for individuals earning above $75,000 or couples earning above $150,000. Individuals earning above $99,000, and joint filers with no children at $198,000 were not eligible for checks. “Many of these people have had no impact from COVID. In fact, some of these people have done quite well. Others are struggling. Let’s focus on those who are struggling,” he said, adding that economic analyses have shown that those earning over $75,000 per year are tending to save, not spend, the money. “In other words, it’s not being used for its intended purpose so let’s target it we really want to help those who need it,” he said. Biden has signaled he’s open to negotiating the exact cut-off, saying last week: “There’s legitimate reason for people to say, ‘Do you have the lines drawn the exact right way? Should it go to anybody making over X number of dollars or Y? I’m open to negotiate those things.” Portman also criticized Biden’s proposal that includes extending unemployment insurance until September. “We don’t know what the economy is going to look like between now and September and most economists believe there will be significant growth — over 4 percent growth — so, let’s target that a little bit more so that it ties somewhat to the economic conditions,” he said. The proposal for bipartisan compromise comes as Biden has suggested he is open to passing large portions of his relief bill through budget reconciliation, allowing Democrats to pass the bill as part of taxing and spending policies with a simple majority, avoiding a Republican filibuster. Biden has said he is willing to consider a smaller relief bill, but White House officials have said they are not interested in splitting up the legislation by receiving a bipartisan vote on some parts and passing a separate package along party lines using reconciliation. Portman said he believes it is “not in the interest of the Democratic party” to use reconciliation, because “it will set President Biden down a path of partisanship that will poison the well for other bipartisanship we’ll need on so many issues.” The letter, also signed by Senators Bill Cassidy (R., La.), Shelley Moore Capito (R., W. Va.), Todd Young (R., Ind.), Jerry Moran (R., Kansas), Mike Rounds (R., S.D.) and Thom Tillis (R., N.C.), requests a meeting with Biden to “discuss our proposal in greater detail and how we can work together to meet the needs of the American people during this persistent pandemic.” “We recognize your calls for unity and want to work in good faith with your Administration to meet the health, economic, and societal challenges of the Covid crisis,” the group wrote.

  • Asian Americans warily watch family overseas enjoy 'normal' life

    One woman with family in South Korea said she’s "jealous that they’re in a place where people care about other people and take precautions."

  • Rural communities 'under siege' by criminal hare-coursing gangs

    Rural communities have suffered a steep rise in hare coursing, with the RSPCA saying the growing involvement of gangs in wildlife crimes is a major factor in its decision to hand over its 200-year-old prosecuting powers to the CPS. Dozens of rural landowners are being repeatedly targeted by gangs who gather to bet on the outcome of dogs chasing down and killing as many hares as possible. Latest figures obtained by The Telegraph show that in some counties, such as North Yorkshire, there was a 51 per cent increase in incidents of hare coursing and poaching last year. A similar increase is expected this year. The RSPCA’s chief executive, Chris Sherwood, said on Saturday: “We’re involved in cases that involve cock fighting, badger baiting and hare coursing, which can involve millions of pounds of fraud, tax evasion and even weapons and these cases are complex. “We think there’s a better way for us which is to mirror the situation in Scotland, where our sister charity, the SSPCA, transfers its cases and files over to the procurator fiscal, the Scottish equivalent of the CPS, so there’s that division between investigation and prosecution.”

  • Putin's former judo partner says he owns palace which opposition links to Russian leader

    Russian businessman Arkady Rotenberg said on Saturday he owns a huge palace in southern Russia which jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has linked to President Vladimir Putin. Navalny and his anti-corruption foundation have published a video in which they allege the opulent mansion belonged to the Russian leader. Rotenberg, Putin's former judo sparring partner who sold his stake in gas pipeline construction firm Stroygazmontazh in 2019 for a sum which RBC business daily put at some 75 billion roubles ($990 million), said he bought the palace two years ago.

  • Fugitive Tigray leader reportedly speaks out after months

    The fugitive leader of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region has reportedly made his first public comments in three months, urging the international community to investigate alleged “genocide” and other abuses by forces including those from neighboring Eritrea. It was not immediately possible to verify the audio comments by Debretsion Gebremichael posted late Saturday by Tigray-allied media outlet Dimtsi Weyane.

  • Biden news – live: Trump lawyers quit before impeachment trial as Giuliani to be sued over Capitol riot claims

    Latest developments from Washington DC and beyond

  • China crackdown prompts thousands to flee Hong Kong as U.K. opens new visa scheme

    About 7,000 Hong Kongers have fled to the U.K. since China imposed a national security law on Hong Kong and the British government expects more than 300,000 to obtain extended residency rights over the next five years, per AP.Why it matters: The announcement comes as the U.K. opened the new visa scheme Sunday — a day after China said it would no longer recognize Hong Kongers' British National Overseas (BNO) passports as valid travel documents or proof of identity, escalating tensions between the two countries.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.Driving the news: The U.K. government announced last July when the security law passed a new path to British citizenship for Hong Kongers who qualify for the BNO status, which was granted to those living in the city before the British government handed its former colony back to China in 1997. * Under the offer, these Hong Kongers and their dependents have the right to remain in the United Kingdom for five years, during which time they can work or study. * They would then be allowed to apply for "settled status" and, after an additional year, citizenship, Axios Dave Lawler notes.The big picture: Some Hong Kongers told AP they're leaving because they're worried they'll be punished for backing the pro-democracy protest movement — which has seen several prominent figures either arrested or imprisoned in recent months. * "Many others" said China's erosion of the high degree of autonomy they previously enjoyed had become "unbearable," and they their children to have better future. * "Most say they don't plan to ever go back," AP notes.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Best Frying Pans of 2021

    There’s a reason the frying pan is the go-to piece of cooking equipment for so many cooks: versatility. You can use it to make everything from a grilled cheese sandwich to a sauce. Consumer Repor...

  • Armed store security guard fires at officers, police say

    An armed store security guard upset over his paycheck shot at police officers Saturday afternoon in Baltimore, police said. City police reported a police-involved shooting in the 5600 block of The Alameda. ﻿11 News reporter Amy Lu reported from the scene that police closed off the Compare Foods parking lot as part of the investigation.

  • Geneva talks on new Syrian constitution end without progress

    The U.N. special envoy for Syria expressed disappointment Friday after five days of meetings between delegations from the Syrian government, opposition and civil society groups aimed at revising the constitution of the war-torn country ended without progress. “I told the 45 members of the drafting bodies we can’t continue like this," Geir Pedersen told reporters in Geneva, at the end of the latest, fifth round of the so-called Constitutional Committee for Syria.

  • Former QAnon follower apologises to Anderson Cooper for believing he ate babies

    QAnon conspiracies include belief CNN anchor is a ‘robot’

  • Former BC Student Accused of Talking Boyfriend Into Suicide Before Graduation Will Face Trial

    Inyoung You, the former Boston College student who allegedly encouraged her then-boyfriend Alexander Urtula to commit suicide in May 2019, will now face trial. Court decision: Suffolk Superior Court Judge Christine Roach denied the motion to dismiss the charges against You, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins via the Boston Herald. “Judge Roach denied the motion dismiss on the theory of ‘manslaughter by commission,’ finding that Ms. You’s words could have caused Mr. Urtula to take his own life,” Rollins said.

  • Married Texas police chief accused of cheating resigns after arrest

    Jason Collier allegedly showed a fake marriage annulment document to a girlfriend.