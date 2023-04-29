Texas gunman killed five after neighbour asked him to stop shooting in his garden

The shooting happened in Cleveland, a town around 45 miles north of Houston

A man shot dead five of his neighbours, including an eight-year-old, using an AR-15-style weapon after the family asked him to stop firing rounds in his garden, officials in Texas said.

A manhunt is underway to find Francisco Oropeza, 39, following the overnight shooting in Cleveland, a town around 45 miles north of Houston, the local sheriff told The Washington Post.

Mr Oropeza has been charged with five counts of murder, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told the newspaper.

Ten family members were in the house at the time of the shooting.

Three women, a man and a boy, between the ages of eight and about 40 years old were killed. None of the other family members were injured.

Their names have not yet been released but all the victims are believed to be from Honduras.

Mr Capers said two of the women were found lying on top of two children in a bedroom, in an apparent effort to protect them.

He said: “It’s horrific. No one should ever have to look at this scene, the blood, the trauma that went on in that house.”

The shooting occurred after some of the family members walked up to the fence and asked the suspect to stop shooting rounds in his garden while the family was trying to sleep, the sheriff said.

The suspect responded by telling them that it was his property. One person in the home captured footage of the suspect walking up to the victims' front door with the rifle.

Mr Oropeza frequently shot the rifle in his yard, Mr Capers said, and allegedly became angry when the neighbours said their baby was trying to sleep around or after 11pm.

“The neighbours walked over and said... 'Hey man, can you not do that, we’ve got an infant in here trying to sleep’ or whatever,” Mr Capers told the Washington Post.

“They went back in their house and then we have a video of him walking up their driveway with his AR-15.”

The shooter fled after the killings but was believed to be about two miles away from the home Saturday morning, according to the sheriff. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

The adults were declared dead at the scene, and the eight-year-old died at a hospital, according to the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office had previously been to the suspect's home to speak to him “about him shooting his gun in the yard,” according to Mr Capers.

He said some of those in the house had just moved from Houston earlier in the week, but he did not know whether they were planning to stay there.

The US is setting a record pace for mass killings in 2023. The shooting in Cleveland, Texas, was the 19th to kill at least four victims this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.