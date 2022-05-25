Texas gunman left home after fight with mom about Wi-Fi, mother's boyfriend says

UVALDE, Texas — The man who opened fire in a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, massacring 19 children and two adults, was a loner who kept to himself and avoided any kind of conversation, according to the boyfriend of the gunman’s mother.

The shooter, identified by multiple law enforcement sources as Salvador Rolando Ramos, indiscriminately opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 80 miles from San Antonio. He was killed by an off-duty agent with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Border Patrol Tactical Unit and two law enforcement officers, law enforcement sources said.

Juan Alvarez, 62, who has been in a relationship with Ramos’ mother for about a year and lives with her, said Ramos had a tumultuous relationship with his mother that often included fights.

Alvarez said Ramos left his mother’s home two months ago to live with his grandmother after he got into an intense argument with his mother after she disconnected the Wi-Fi.

He added that Ramos would shut down and leave whenever he tried to initiate a conversation.

“He was kind of a weird one. I never got along with him. I never socialized with him. He doesn’t talk to nobody,” he said. “When you try to talk to him he’d just sit there and walk away.”

Alvarez said Ramos had been acting aloof for a while but was "shocked" to learn that he was the gunman in Tuesday's mass shooting.

“It’s wrong, man, it’s pretty bad. I feel sorry for the kids that died,” Alvarez said.

Ramos' mother is in San Antonio visiting her mother who was hospitalized in critical condition after allegedly being shot by Ramos before he went to the school. She is expected to return to Uvalde on Wednesday afternoon, Alvarez said.

Hampton reported from Uvalde, Ali from Chicago.