All the Texas high school football week 6 scores. Which teams pulled off victories?

Week six of Texas high school football is off to a hot start.

Which teams came out on top? See all the scores around the state courtesy of the Associated Press.

Thursday’s Scores

CLASS 6A

¶ Austin Anderson 50, Austin Akins 13

¶ Conroe Oak Ridge 48, Conroe 21

¶ Cypress Fairbanks 49, Jersey Village 28

¶ Cypress Woods 23, Cypress Lakes 16

¶ Fort Bend Austin 24, Fort Bend Clements 21

¶ Garland Sachse 49, Garland Naaman Forest 14

¶ Houston Lamar 57, Houston Westside 0

¶ Houston Westbury 63, Houston Chavez 0

¶ Humble Atascocita 71, Beaumont West Brook 0

¶ Katy Cinco Ranch 35, Katy Mayde Creek 0

¶ Katy Tompkins 48, Katy Taylor 13

¶ Klein Collins 45, Waller 7

¶ Leander Rouse 36, Pflugerville Connally 34

¶ Pasadena Dobie 59, Pasadena 14

¶ Pearland Dawson 28, Alief Taylor 24

¶ Richardson Lake Highlands 49, Irving Nimitz 7

¶ Round Rock McNeil 7, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 6

¶ SA Northside Brennan 42, SA Northside O’Connor 23

¶ SA Northside Jay 37, Sotomayor 15

¶ Spring 49, Aldine Davis 42

CLASS 5A

¶ Austin William Travis 41, Austin Northeast 7

¶ Dallas Sunset 34, Carrollton Turner 27

¶ Denton Ryan 68, FW South Hills 0

¶ Frisco 30, Sherman 7

¶ Frisco Lone Star 56, Frisco Liberty 0

¶ Galena Park 21, Fort Bend Willowridge 14

¶ New Caney Porter 35, Baytown Sterling 7

¶ Victoria West 50, CC Moody 6

CLASS 4A

¶ Dumas 27, EP Austin 7

¶ FW Dunbar 47, FW Western Hills 2

¶ Houston Scarborough 38, Yates 17

¶ Houston Wheatley 22, Houston Washington 6

¶ Lake Worth 51, FW Carter-Riverside 13

CLASS 3A

¶ Canadian 69, Canyon Randall 28

¶ Lyford 27, Bishop 7

CLASS 2A

¶ Menard 59, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 14

CLASS 1A

¶ Abbott 78, Borden County 56

¶ Matador Motley County 78, Bowie Gold-Burg 53

¶ Priddy 58, Lohn 12

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

¶ Lubbock Christ The King 56, Afton Patton Springs 0

¶ SA Sunnybrook 52, Runge 12

OTHER

¶ Frisco Emerson 77, Carrollton Creekview 12

¶ Frisco Panther Creek 38, Wilmer-Hutchins 21

¶ Fulshear 39, Angleton 7

¶ Houston Emery/Weiner School 56, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0

¶ Killeen Chaparral 39, Pflugerville 34

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

