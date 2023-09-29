All the Texas high school football week 6 scores. Which teams pulled off victories?
Week six of Texas high school football is off to a hot start.
Which teams came out on top? See all the scores around the state courtesy of the Associated Press.
Thursday’s Scores
CLASS 6A
¶ Austin Anderson 50, Austin Akins 13
¶ Conroe Oak Ridge 48, Conroe 21
¶ Cypress Fairbanks 49, Jersey Village 28
¶ Cypress Woods 23, Cypress Lakes 16
¶ Fort Bend Austin 24, Fort Bend Clements 21
¶ Garland Sachse 49, Garland Naaman Forest 14
¶ Houston Lamar 57, Houston Westside 0
¶ Houston Westbury 63, Houston Chavez 0
¶ Humble Atascocita 71, Beaumont West Brook 0
¶ Katy Cinco Ranch 35, Katy Mayde Creek 0
¶ Katy Tompkins 48, Katy Taylor 13
¶ Klein Collins 45, Waller 7
¶ Leander Rouse 36, Pflugerville Connally 34
¶ Pasadena Dobie 59, Pasadena 14
¶ Pearland Dawson 28, Alief Taylor 24
¶ Richardson Lake Highlands 49, Irving Nimitz 7
¶ Round Rock McNeil 7, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 6
¶ SA Northside Brennan 42, SA Northside O’Connor 23
¶ SA Northside Jay 37, Sotomayor 15
¶ Spring 49, Aldine Davis 42
CLASS 5A
¶ Austin William Travis 41, Austin Northeast 7
¶ Dallas Sunset 34, Carrollton Turner 27
¶ Denton Ryan 68, FW South Hills 0
¶ Frisco 30, Sherman 7
¶ Frisco Lone Star 56, Frisco Liberty 0
¶ Galena Park 21, Fort Bend Willowridge 14
¶ New Caney Porter 35, Baytown Sterling 7
¶ Victoria West 50, CC Moody 6
CLASS 4A
¶ Dumas 27, EP Austin 7
¶ FW Dunbar 47, FW Western Hills 2
¶ Houston Scarborough 38, Yates 17
¶ Houston Wheatley 22, Houston Washington 6
¶ Lake Worth 51, FW Carter-Riverside 13
CLASS 3A
¶ Canadian 69, Canyon Randall 28
¶ Lyford 27, Bishop 7
CLASS 2A
¶ Menard 59, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 14
CLASS 1A
¶ Abbott 78, Borden County 56
¶ Matador Motley County 78, Bowie Gold-Burg 53
¶ Priddy 58, Lohn 12
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
¶ Lubbock Christ The King 56, Afton Patton Springs 0
¶ SA Sunnybrook 52, Runge 12
OTHER
¶ Frisco Emerson 77, Carrollton Creekview 12
¶ Frisco Panther Creek 38, Wilmer-Hutchins 21
¶ Fulshear 39, Angleton 7
¶ Houston Emery/Weiner School 56, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0
¶ Killeen Chaparral 39, Pflugerville 34
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com