Texas high school shooting suspect granted bond arrested for violating terms of release

A Texas teen accused of opening fire on a classmate at Timberview High School is back behind bars for Christmas after allegedly violating the terms of his bond, according to media reports.

Timothy Simpkins, 18, was busted Thursday after a court-ordered urinalysis returned a positive result for an illicit substance, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

The terms of Simpkins $75,000 bond prohibit the use of drugs and alcohol. Simpkins had earlier sought a judge's permission to attend church on Sundays. The request hadn't yet been ruled on, according to the local newspaper.

Many people criticized Simpkins' release on social media. "Can't remember a time where a school shooting suspect is released the next day," wrote @rachisawake on Twitter.

Simpkins is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the Oct. 6 shooting inside the school that injured four.

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING INJURES MULTIPLE, SUSPECT IN CUSTODY, ARLINGTON POLICE SAY

The violence erupted after 15-year-old student Zaccaeus Selby allegedly struck Simpkins. While Selby was being restrained, Simpkins allegedly walked over to his backpack, pulled out a .45 caliber handgun and shot Selby, who was critically injured, Fox4 reported. Simpkins fled in a Silver Dodge Charger before later turning himself in.

A teacher was hit and another student grazed by a bullet. In the ensuing chaos, a pregnant teacher was also injured.

Simpkins' family said the teen was being bullied, but the Arlington police chief dismissed the claim, according to the local station.