Texas high school shooting: Boy, 15, 'fighting for his life' after being shot 4 times, family says

The victim of the shooting at a Texas high school remains in an induced coma in the ICU as he fights for his life.

Timothy Simpkins, 18, allegedly shot Zacchaeus Selby, 15, four times with a .45-caliber handgun during a fight that broke out at Timberview High School in Arlington on Wednesday. Calvin Pettit, a teacher who tried to break up the fight, was also wounded in the shooting, and another student was grazed by a bullet.

Simpkins turned himself in following an hourslong manhunt. Arlington police released him from custody Thursday after he posted a $75,000 bond. He faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, WFAA reported.

Selby’s family started a GoFundMe to raise money for medical expenses and legal fees as the 15-year-old recovers following two surgeries. Selby was shot in his arm, leg, chest and stomach. He remains on a ventilator and will likely need more surgeries, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

The families of the suspect and the victim have each claimed that their child was the victim: The boys had feuded for some time, of which the school was allegedly aware. Simpkins’ family claimed that he brought the gun to school for self-defense as he was being bullied.

Kim Cole, attorney for the Simpkins family, claimed that Selby had bullied and even robbed her client.

"This was not someone who was out to go and shoot up a school," Cole told reporters. "There’s a distinction between a mass shooter or a mass shooting. These people who are out to harm multiple people, and that’s not what happened here."

However, Selby’s family stressed that their son was the victim.

"They’re making Simpkins out to be the victim. My grandson is in the ICU – shot four times," Kathy Selby, Zaccheaus Selby’s grandmother, told KXAS-TV. "My grandson is the victim."

Authorities have not yet said what the fight was about.

The GoFundMe states, "This innocent 15-year-old did not bully Tim, 18-year-old senior – or deserve to be in the hospital fighting for his life."

"Zacchaeus is a bright young and respectful individual who lit up a room every time with his presence," the post added.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.