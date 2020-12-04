Texas high school suspends student for painted fingernails: 'I've been trapped in closed minded people's minds'

Timothy Chipp, Abilene Reporter-News

CLYDE, Tex. — A high school senior in Texas took to social media Thursday to bring attention to an issue he's having with his school district's dress code.

Trevor Wilkinson, 17, asked for the public's support after receiving in-school suspension for his painted fingernails at Clyde High School in Clyde, Texas.

Clyde Consolidated Independent School District's dress code prohibits male fingernail colors. Wilkinson says it's discriminatory.

"I have been doing this to express who I am," Wilkinson said. "I've been trapped in closed minded people's minds... I love my nails. I think they're so cool. I'm definitely using it to express myself and feel everyone should have that freedom of expression."

District Superintendent Kenny Berry refused to elaborate on Wilkinson's case and refused to answer questions about the dress code's requirements for men and women. Instead, Berry delivered a prepared statement.

Trevor Wilkinson, 17, is facing in-school suspension from Clyde High School over refusing to remove his fingernail paintings of flames.
"The district conducts a diligent and thoughtful review of the dress code on an annual basis. That review process results in the development of a final dress code that is consistently implemented and enforced during the next school year," stated Berry.

"Questions or concerns with the dress code are reviewed individually, and the district cannot share any information regarding a specific student. The district appreciates the feedback and input on this issue received from members of the community, and will take this into consideration when it conducts its annual review later this school year."

In the high school's student handbook, found on the district's website, Clyde High explicitly prohibits men from wearing facial makeup and nail polish.

"If the campus administrator determines that a student’s grooming or clothing violates the school’s dress code, the student will be given an opportunity to correct the problem at school," the handbook says.

"If not corrected, the student may be assigned to in-school suspension for the remainder of the day, until the problem is corrected, or until a parent or designee brings an acceptable change of clothing to the school. Repeated offenses may result in more serious disciplinary action in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct."

Wilkinson, a senior at Clyde High, created an online petition on the website change.org, aimed at calling attention to the school district's dress code, which he said is discriminatory.

More than 20,000 signatures had been collected as of Friday afternoon.

"I didn't think I'd have this many supporters," he said. "I'm overwhelmed by those supporting me. I really want to be the change for people. I hate it had to come to this to show how not OK my school really is."

Trevor Wilkinson&#39;s fingernails, painted black with different color flames. Wilkinson, 17, is facing suspension from Clyde Consolidated Independent School District because men with painted fingernails violates the district&#39;s dress code.
Wilkinson said he originally received the suspension Monday after returning from Thanksgiving break.

He said he was afforded a chance to remove the nail polish, as per the policy, but he refused. Wilkinson returned to school Tuesday and was again assigned to in-school suspension.

He reported sick Wednesday and didn't attend school, he said, but returned Thursday and was again placed into in-school suspension.

Wilkinson said he was afforded three options Thursday: remove the polish and return to class; go online until after Christmas break; or keep the nail polish on and continue in in-school suspension.

This has left him feeling furious, he said.

'Supposed to be accepting': Ohio private school forces out Black children with locks, parents say

COVID in Georgia reopening: School lifts suspension for student who shared photo of crowded hallway, maskless peers

Wilkinson said he painted his fingernails once before, but immediately removed it because he knew he would face discipline.

Since his story spread on Facebook, Wilkinson, who identifies as gay in his online petition, has received support from a number of sources, including the local Abilene Pride Alliance.

Alliance leadership sent a message to Clyde CISD on Thursday afternoon calling for the district to rectify the situation at the next school board meeting, expected to take place this month, and cease discriminating against Wilkinson and others who choose to express themselves in similar ways.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Texas high school senior serving suspension for painted fingernails

