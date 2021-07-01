A Texas high school teacher died while hiking after being swept down a mountain by rushing water after heavy rain

Christina Garcia-Mata was killed while hiking in the Franklin Mountains in Texas, officials said. GoFundMe

Texas high school teacher Christina Garcia-Mata died while hiking on Monday.

She was hiking in the Franklin Mountains with her husband when she died.

Officials say she was swept down a mountain by rushing water after heavy rains.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A high school teacher in Texas died while hiking this week after she was swept away by rushing water in the Franklin Mountains.

Christina Garcia-Mata, a teacher at Akins Early College High School, was found dead on Monday evening, El Paso fire and police officials told the El Paso Times.

Garcia-Mata's husband, Gabriel Mata, told KVIA that he and his wife were hiking together in the Franklin Mountains near El Paso on Monday afternoon when she was swept away by a rush of water.

There was heavy rainfall in the area on Monday that caused flash flooding, officials told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Officials told the El Paso Times that the rushing water swept Garcia-Mata down a mountain, and that the death was accidental.

A GoFundMe to support Garcia-Mata's family has been created in the wake of her death.

"Christy was a beautiful soul whose kindness, happiness, and optimism brought so much goodness into this world. She was a passionate teacher who loved to sing, dance, and care for people. Christy adored music and the outdoors and traveled the world with her husband and son," the GoFundMe said. "Christy was a devoted mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to so many, and her loss is devastating to all."

Read the original article on Insider