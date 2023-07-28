This Texas highway is the fastest in the United States. What is the posted speed limit?

If there was ever a doubt, the fastest posted speed limit in the country can be found in the Lone Star State.

Texans are familiar with driving on roadways with 70 or 75 mph speed limits. There are even a few sections of highways where 80 mph is the maximum speed.

However, the fastest posted speed limit in the country of 85 mph is only found in a certain stretch of Texas highway. Here’s what we know:

Where in Texas is the speed limit 85 mph?

To really put the pedal to the metal, Texans need to head south.

State Highway 130 between State Highway 45 in Austin and Interstate 10 in Seguin is where drivers can legally drive 85 mph, according to Driving Geeks. The 85 mph segment runs about 41 miles.

The stretch of speedy highway passes through towns such as Mustang Ridge, Mendoza and Lockhart.

What does Texas law say about speed limits?

Texas law sets the maximum posted speed limit at 70 mph, but there are a few exceptions.

The Texas Transportation Commission is allowed to bump up the speed limit in certain sections to 75, 80 and 85 mph, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The speed limit can be raised if the highway is deemed safe and reasonable after a traffic or engineering study.

Speed limits on state highways can be set by either the commission or by city government if its within city limits.

Is 85 mph in Texas the highest speed limit in the world?

Nope, just in the United States.

Certain stretches of roadway in the United Arab Emirates capitol Abu Dhabi have posted speed limits of 160 km/h, which translates to about 99 mph, according to Which Car. Other speed limits set in the United Arab Emirates include 140 km/h, which is round 86 mph.

However, while the UAE holds the highest posted speed limit sign in the world, the German autobahn is a different story.

About 70% of the autobahn is free of speed limits, with the average driver traveling about 141.8 km/h or 88 mph, according to the University of Washington. But the fastest speed ever recorded on the autobahn came in 1938 from German race car driver Rudolf Caracciola, who traveled 432.59 km/h or 268.8 mph.