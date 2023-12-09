Texas Hoarder Found Dead Under Four Feet of Debris

A 76-year-old Texas resident’s body was found Friday under four feet of debris after neighbors called in a search and rescue team over the man’s excessive hoarding. Neighbors reported that they hadn’t seen the resident for months, and that there was an unusual odor coming from the house. Rats greeted the search and rescue team at the door. Using hazmat suits, the team entered the home and cadaver dogs finally found the body. Neighbors had reportedly tried to help the man before, but he refused them. On Friday, the neighbors called the city in to help with the clutter, but the city did not respond and the homeowners association was forced to call in their own search and rescue. Tim Miller, with the search and rescue team commented on the incident saying, “Just when we think we’ve seen everything, we get called and we know we haven’t seen everything.”

