Texas hostage-taker was removed from mosque for erratic behavior: report





The armed man who held four people hostage at a Texas synagogue on Saturday displayed erratic behavior at a mosque 10 days prior, according to CNN.

Gunman Malik Faisal Akram was escorted out of the mosque after he became belligerent at being told he would be prohibited from spending the night on the property.

"He became agitated and almost confrontational, telling the folks there that 'you'll be judged by the Lord Almighty for, you know, not helping out a fellow Muslim brother,'" Khalid Hamideh, chief legal counsel of the Islamic Center of Irving, told CNN.

The mosque official involved in the exchange with Akram described the man's behavior as "erratic" but not violent.

Akram returned the next day and apologized for his behavior before praying at the mosque. He demonstrated a "flip flop in the behavior in the extremes," according to Hamideh.

Police fatally shot Akram after an 11-hour standoff at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. His four hostages, who were held at gunpoint during the incident, survived the encounter.

Akram's actions may have occurred in protest of the imprisonment of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani national being held in a Fort Worth prison for attempting to murder U.S. soldiers and agents, according to ABC News.