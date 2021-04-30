Texas House candidate Susan Wright alerts feds after robocalls allege she killed husband

·2 min read

Congressional candidate Susan Wright said Friday that she is seeking help from the FBI and Justice Department after supporters said they received robocalls alleging she had “murdered” her husband, Rep. Ron Wright, who died in February after battles with cancer and COVID-19.

Susan Wright’s campaign said it learned of the robocalls on Friday morning. Twenty-three people are seeking Ron Wright’s seat in Texas’ 6th District, which covers most of Arlington and Mansfield and all of Ellis and Navarro counties. Election Day is Saturday.

“This is illegal, immoral, and wrong,” Susan Wright said in a statement. “There’s not a sewer too deep that some politicians won’t plumb. Imagine it: someone is attacking my late husband, the love of my life, a man who gave me such joy in life. I will not let darkness rule. I live by the light of Christ and his truth will sustain me — as it sustained me when I lost my husband.”

Matt Langston, partner at Big Dog Strategies and Wright’s general consultant, said in a statement that officials called authorities as soon as they heard reports of the robocalls.

“Susan’s opponents are desperate and resorting to disgusting gutter politics because they know she’s the front-runner,” he said. “I’m looking forward to someone going to jail over these robocalls, but that’s a Sunday problem. On Saturday, we win.”

A female voice on the call says Wright obtained a $1 million insurance policy on her husband six months before he died and that she told a nurse she purposely contracted the coronavirus. “Susan Wright murdered her husband,” the caller says. “She’s now running for Congress to cover it up.” The calls do not mention who paid for the attack message.

Recommended Stories

  • 90 people found in home as cops investigate kidnapping report, Texas police say

    Some of the people found during the surprising discovery may have COVID-19, police say.

  • Giuliani search warrant resolved Justice Department dispute

    The question of whether to serve a search warrant for Rudy Giuliani's records simmered inside the Justice Department in the waning months of the Trump administration, dividing officials in New York and Washington and remaining unresolved for a new leadership team to sort out. On Wednesday, federal agents raided the home and office of former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, collecting phones and computers as part of their probe into whether he broke U.S. lobbying laws by failing to register as a foreign agent related to his work. It’s not clear exactly why Justice Department officials chose this particular moment to strike, but it wasn't out of character for the agency under new Attorney General Merrick Garland.

  • India coronavirus: Can it make enough vaccines to meet demand?

    India is facing a surge in Covid cases while attempting to ramp up its vaccine production.

  • Trump crashes final days of Texas special election

    The former president weighed in with a final-week endorsement of Susan Wright, widow of late Rep. Ron Wright.

  • Prosecutor investigated over Capitol riot interview leaves DOJ

    The former acting U.S. attorney in Washington, who was under investigation over comments he made about the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, has left the Justice Department, AP reported Friday. The big picture: Michael Sherwin suggested in a CBS "60 Minutes" interview that some of the rioters could face rarely-used charges of sedition, echoing comments he had made previously at news conferences. Days before the interview aired in March, Sherwin was replaced as the top prosecutor in Washington, according to AP. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCatch up quick: Sherwin's comments drew heat from U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, who's overseeing one of the conspiracy cases stemming from the Jan. 6 riot, AP reported. “These types of statements in the media have the potential to affect the jury pool and the rights of these defendants,” Mehta said, adding that further press statements by the DOJ could lead to a gag order or sanctions.A person familiar with the matter told AP that senior Justice officials never forbade Sherwin from speaking with reporters, and had asked him to discuss the investigation at news conferences.Between the lines: Since Sherwin is no longer employed by the DOJ, he can't be subject to disciplinary actions from the Office of Professional Responsibility, per AP.It's unclear if the investigation into Sherwin's "60 Minutes" interview will continue. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Peru presidential front-runner Castillo rushed to clinic, suspends campaigning

    Peruvian front-running left-wing presidential candidate Pedro Castillo was rushed to a clinic in Lima on Thursday for "respiratory" illness, forcing him to suspend campaigning, the candidate's party said on social media. Castillo, a 51-year-old primary school teacher set to face right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori in a runoff in early June, fell ill shortly after arriving in the capital following several days of campaigning in northern Peru. Castillo's political party, Peru Libre, announced the situation on Twitter but did not immediately provide further details.

  • Smuggling operation suspected after 90 found in Texas home

    More than 90 people were found in a house in southwestern Houston that investigators suspect was part of a human smuggling operation, police said Friday. Authorities initially served a search warrant at the house after someone called police Thursday night to report a loved one was being held there, said Assistant Police Chief Daryn Edwards. A special-tactics team entered the house, Edwards said, and found a large, huddled group of adults — five women and the rest men.

  • Man touched buttocks and crotch of male MRT commuter he found attractive

    In a bid to attract the attention of a younger man he found attractive on the MRT, a 43-year-old man touched the victim's buttocks fleetingly.

  • RHONY 's Luann de Lesseps Says She Would Get Married Again: 'Third Time's the Charm'

    “Never say never,” Luann de Lesseps tells PEOPLE of tying the knot again

  • COVID SCIENCE-Vaccine protects COVID-19 survivors against variants; virus' spike protein damages blood vessels

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. In COVID-19 survivors, the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA vaccine protects not only against the original virus strain but also against worrisome variants, two studies show. UK researchers analyzed immune responses after a single dose of the vaccine in 51 people, including 25 people previously infected with an early version of the novel coronavirus.

  • Richard Wright's daughter on his new book, “The Man Who Lived Underground," published decades after his death

    “The Man Who Lived Underground” is a newly released novel by the iconic African American author Richard Wright, who died in 1960. His daughter Julia Wright joined CBSN to explain how she discovered the text and how the book remains just as relevant today as when he wrote it in the 1940s.

  • Texas lawmaker’s widow calls in FBI after special election robocall accuses her of murder

    It is unclear who financed the calls, which have no “paid-by” attribution

  • Bennett scores in overtime, Panthers edge Blackhawks 4-3

    Sam Bennett scored at 4:08 of overtime to give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Bennett beat Kevin Lankinen with a rising shot over the glove from the slot for his ninth goal after the Blackhawks had dominated in overtime and tested 20-year-old Florida goaltender Spencer Knight, who played in just this third NHL game.

  • Lindolm scores 2 as Flames beat Oilers 3-1

    Elias Lindholm scored twice as the Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Thursday night. Dillon Dube also scored for Calgray, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 30 shots while making his 10th straight start. The Flames pulled four points behind Montreal for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division.

  • Texas voters head back to polls after congressman's death

    The widow of a Texas congressman who died after contracting COVID-19 carried Donald Trump's endorsement into a special election Saturday, while Democrats and GOP critics of the former president hoped voters would instead send a surprising message to the rest of the U.S. The race has drawn only modest attention beyond Texas' 6th Congressional District, which includes the booming corridor between Dallas and Fort Worth. Trump waited until just days before the election to endorse Susan Wright, a GOP activist and widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first sitting member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

  • What does Disneyland look like after 412 days closed? Take a look at joyous reopening

    Disneyland had only closed a handful of times before, including in 1963 on a national day of mourning for President John F. Kennedy.

  • Prosecutor probed over Capitol riot interview leaves post

    The former acting U.S. attorney in Washington, who was under investigation over an interview to CBS’ “60 Minutes” about the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, has left the Justice Department and can no longer be subject to any potential disciplinary action for the interview. Michael Sherwin is no longer an employee at the Department of Justice, agency spokesman Joshua Stueve said. Sherwin, who until recently was leading the investigation into the Jan. 6 riot, suggested during the interview that some of the rioters could face rarely used sedition charges, something he had suggested previously in several news conferences.

  • The FBI investigation into Rudy Giuliani is focused on Trump's firing of the US ambassador to Ukraine, NYT says

    Federal agents are searching Giuliani's electronic devices for communications about Marie Yovanovitch's firing in 2019, The New York Times reported.

  • Former NFL player and Super Bowl champion drowns at pro fishing tournament in Texas

    A former NFL player who won a Super Bowl with Joe Namath drowned at a fishing tournament in Texas.

  • Next major war will be 'very different,' U.S. defense secretary says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States needs to prepare for a potential future conflict bearing little resemblance to "the old wars" that have long consumed the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday in his first significant policy speech. Austin called for harnessing technological advances and better integrating military operations globally to "understand faster, decide faster and act faster." Critics say withdrawing from Afghanistan will not end the Asian country's internal conflict, extinguish the threat of terrorism or make experience from 20 years of counter-insurgency warfare irrelevant, as militant organizations like Islamic State spread around the world.