Texas House hopeful arrested, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Craig Carter, a 42-year-old Republican hopeful for the Texas House of Representatives in the 68th District, was arrested Dec. 15 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Denton County Jail records.

Carter, a Nocona businessman who ran for state senate in 2018 and 2020, was released on a $20,000 bond, according to Denton County Jail records. He was arrested by Fort Worth police, who list the offense on a police report as being related to family.

Two Fort Worth police officers responded to a call about a man with a gun around 9:40 p.m. Dec. 14 at 15840 Shaner Drive, an apartment complex in far north Fort Worth, according to a police report. The report lists two victims.

Fort Worth police arrested Carter around 2:30 a.m. Dec. 15. The Denton County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for Carter’s arrest warrant.

Carter and his wife are the founders of Old Boot Factory, a footwear retail store created to help fund their food bank, Hope 19:11, according to his campaign website. Texas House District 68 represents voters from areas north of Denton to the Oklahoma border, east of Lubbock and north into the Texas Panhandle.

Old Boot Factory has eight locations across North Texas, including in Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Grapevine, Hurst and Southlake.

District 68 is represented by attorney David Spiller, R-Jacksboro.