Texas House OKs dropping permit to carry handgun in public

PAUL J. WEBER
·2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas handgun owners would no longer need a license or training to carry their weapon in public under a bill that cleared a major vote Thursday over Democrats who railed against loosening gun laws after the 2019 mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart.

Texas has more than 1.6 million licensed handgun owners. But scrapping that required permit has been a long-sought goal of conservative activists in gun-friendly Texas, where the National Rifle Association is currently trying to reincorporate to avoid a lawsuit from New York state, which is aiming to put it out of business over alleged financial abuses.

If approved, Texas would become by far the largest of roughly 20 states that already allow handgun owners to carry their weapons in public without a permit.

But the timing of the GOP-led House passing the bill now — after years of stalled efforts — angered opponents whose chances for tightening gun laws after the Walmart shooting that killed 23 people are fading. Texas lawmakers did not meet in 2020, making this the first year gun-control bills have been filed since the attack.

“Even knowing the political realities, I was hopeful," said Democratic state Rep. Joe Moody, whose district is in El Paso. “But now here we are, the first legislative session back since then, and it's another date that's going to be burned into my heat."

Republican state Rep. Matt Schaefer, who is carrying the bill, repeatedly mentioned the number of other states with similar laws during more than five hours of debate and failed efforts by Democratic efforts to derail or weaken the measure.

“It’s time to restore faith in law-abiding Texans,” Schaefer said.

The bill passed 84-56 along mostly party lines.

The measure has drawn opposition from Texas police chiefs, as well as some firearm instructors who run licensing courses, who critics say have a financial incentive to oppose the change. Obtaining a handgun license in Texas costs between $100 and $150, according to Schaeffer, and applicants must also go through criminal history and background checks.

The bill now goes to the Senate, where its prospects are uncertain. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has been silent amid calls for gun control and did not mention the El Paso shooting while laying out his legislative priorities in February.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden infrastructure plan includes $18 billion for Veterans Affairs, far more needed -lawmaker

    President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan includes $18 billion to upgrade and replace aging Veterans Affairs hospitals, but the agency needs five times that much to bolster facilities and medical staff, a Democratic lawmaker said on Thursday. Mark Takano, chairman of the House of Representatives Veterans' Affairs Committee, told reporters the initial funding boost was significant but said he hoped the president's next legislative push would help fill a big shortage of doctors. "There's still an urgent need to support hiring for the VA," Takano told reporters on a videoconference.

  • Bolivian minister 'took bag stuffed with $20,000'

    Police say they caught Minister for Rural Development Edwin Characayo receiving a bribe outside a café.

  • Death Metal Band Named After Cambodian Concentration Camp Responds to Backlash

    An American band has sparked outrage for naming themselves after a Cambodian genocide concentration camp, where the Khmer Rouge murdered thousands of Cambodians in the mid-1970s. The band faced backlash when internet sleuths discovered them while searching for Tuol Sleng after a controversial VICE article featuring manipulated photographs of the victims made headlines last week, according to AsianFeed. The band also used a painting made by the late Cambodian painter and peace activist Vann Nath as part of its promotion.

  • Documentary highlights Chinese Titanic survivors barred from U.S., erased from history

    "The horrendous events that we saw in Atlanta really just highlight that the issues that six Chinese passengers on the Titanic faced over 100 years ago are still issues in the United States today,” the film's lead researcher said.

  • I own a handgun. I’m planning to buy another. Does that make me part of the problem?

    “A (great) movie that glorifies guns and violence at least partially inspired me to become a gun owner.”

  • Man with rifle in his trench coat harasses woman at California beach, police say

    “Who knows what it averted in Malibu, or wherever the guy would end up.”

  • Amazon claims social network Parler is trying to conceal its ownership

    Amazon has accused Parler, the social network known as a conservative alternative to Twitter, of trying to conceal its ownership amid a legal dispute between Amazon and Parler stemming from the U.S. Capitol riots.

  • Multiple people shot, injured at Indianapolis FedEx facility

    Police said the shooter took his own life but did not say if anyone else was killed in the Thursday night shooting.

  • Venezuela gets another 50,000 doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

    Venezuela has received a batch of 50,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Carlos Alvarado said on Thursday, as COVID-19 cases spike in the South American nation. Venezuela had previously acquired 250,000 Sputnik V vaccines and 500,000 doses of the shot developed by China's Sinopharm, which so far have been administered to public officials, health workers, teachers and some senior citizens. The new round of vaccines will also be administered to firefighters, civil protection personnel and workers who take oxygen to hospitals, said Alvarado.

  • Chauvin waives right to testify, defense rests case

    [DEREK CHAUVIN]: “I will invoke my fifth amendment privilege today….” Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin, accused of killing George Floyd last May, on Thursday waived his right to testify in his defense as both sides rested their cases at his murder trial, the most high-profile police misconduct case in decades. The moment showcased Chauvin’s most extensive remarks since his trial began. [JUDGE PETER CAHILL, OFF CAMERA]: “Has anyone promised you anything or threatened you in any way to keep you from testifying?” [CHAUVIN]: “No promises or threats, your honor.” [JUDGE CAHILL, OFF CAMERA]: “Do you feel that your decision not to testify is a voluntary one on your behalf?” [CHAUVIN]: “Yes it is.” Chauvin’s defense, which began presenting their case earlier this week, called witnesses including former Maryland chief medical examiner Dr. David Fowler, who said Floyd - whose death was ruled a homicide at the hands of the police - really died of heart disease, and that the exhaust fumes of the adjacent police car may have also poisoned him. Dr. Martin Tobin, a pulmonologist who testified as an expert witness for the prosecution, returned to the stand on Thursday in an effort to undermine Fowler's testimony about carbon monoxide poisoning.[PROSECUTOR JERRY BLACKWELL]: “Do you agree with that proposition?”[DR. MARTIN TOBIN]: “No, I do not.”Tobin told jurors that previously shared data showed that the level of carbon monoxide in Floyd’s blood was (quote) "within the normal range."Prior to his testimony, prosecutors said they had been contacted by the Hennepin County chief medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Floyd to disclose previously unpublished test results that showed normal carbon monoxide levels in Floyd's blood.But Judge Cahill denied the request to admit the results as new evidence, saying it was too last-minute in a way that was prejudicial to Chauvin, and warned against Tobin even mentioning it.[JUDGE CAHILL]: “If he even hints that there are test results that the jury hasn’t heard about, it’s going to be a mistrial.”Judge Cahill told jurors they would hear closing arguments on Monday before receiving the case for deliberations. They will be sequestered at a hotel in a Minneapolis, whose downtown is filled with National Guard troops and boarded-up windows, preparing for potential unrest.The Judge even did his best to advise jurors on how much clothing to pack: “If I were you, I would plan for long and hope for short.” Chauvin has pled not guilty to second degree murder, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter charges.

  • NBA star makes incredible trick shot

    Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic takes pregame warmups to another level by juggling a basketball on his feet before casually sinking it into the net.

  • Ryanair loses court challenges to SAS, Finnair state aid in new setbacks

    Ryanair on Wednesday had another setback in its fight against state aid for rival airlines after Europe's second-highest court again backed EU competition regulators' approval of support for SAS and Finnair. Europe's biggest budget airline has filed 16 lawsuits against the European Commission for allowing state aid to individual airlines such as Lufthansa, KLM, Austrian Airlines and TAP, as well as national schemes that mainly benefit flag carriers. The Luxembourg-based General Court said aid granted to SAS and Finnair complied with the bloc's state aid rules.

  • Simone Biles is focused on the Tokyo Olympics and considering returning for Paris 2024

    With less than a hundred days until the Tokyo Olympics, this may not be the last Olympic games for gymnast Simone Biles.

  • USC football just outside of ESPN FPI Top 25

    According to ESP FPI, USC football finds itself just outside of top 25 and landing at No. 26. ESPN believes the Trojans will be somewhere around nine wins for the upcoming season. USC is also the second-highest rated Pac-12 team

  • NC Lt. Gov. Robinson ‘taking a serious look’ at run for US Senate in crowded GOP field

    Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican, said in a video he has been approached by many people about running for Senate.

  • GOP leaders diverge on Trump, putting party in limbo

    One by one, the Republican leaders of Congress have made the trip to Mar-a-Lago to see Donald Trump. Kevin McCarthy visited after the deadly Jan 6 Capitol insurrection, counting on the former president's help to win back control of the House in 2022. The chair of the Senate Republican campaign committee, Rick Scott, stopped by to enlist Trump in efforts to regain the Senate.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Previous infection does not protect young people from Covid reinfection

    One in 10 patients faces at least year’s wait for hospital care Locking down streets could help stop new variants 'Urgent' concerns about accuracy of quick Covid tests Testing costs put holidays to popular destinations out of reach Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Previous coronavirus infection does not fully protect young people against reinfection, research suggests. Researchers said that despite previous infection and the presence of antibodies, vaccination is still necessary to boost immune responses, prevent reinfection and reduce transmission. They added that young people should take up the vaccine whenever possible. Although the study was in young, fit, mostly male recruits, the researchers believe the risk of reinfection will apply to many young people. Professor Stuart Sealfon, of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, and senior author of the study, said: "As vaccine rollouts continue to gain momentum it is important to remember that, despite a prior Covid-19 infection, young people can catch the virus again and may still transmit it to others. "Immunity is not guaranteed by past infection, and vaccinations that provide additional protection are still needed for those who have had Covid-19." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Texas' longest serving death row inmate has sentence tossed

    An appeals court has overturned the sentence of Texas’ longest serving death row inmate, whose attorneys say has languished in prison for more than 45 years because he's too mentally ill to be executed. Raymond Riles’ “death sentence can no longer stand” because the 70-year-old inmate’s history of mental illness was not properly considered by jurors, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Wednesday. When Riles was tried, state law did not expect jurors to consider mitigating evidence such as mental illness when deciding whether someone should be sentenced to death.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks ‘Criminal Mastermind’ Matt Gaetz

    ABCOn Thursday night, comedian Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the latest edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by addressing the vaccine selfie that Ivanka Trump—whose father, brother, and stepmother contracted COVID-19 due to their reckless behavior—posted to her Instagram.“I’m glad she did it and posted about it, but the comments under her post are, ‘nope,’ ‘not doing it,’ ‘hard no,’ ‘pass,’ ‘you’re joking, right?’ and ‘I never will.’ What a solid fanbase this is,” cracked Kimmel, adding, “Which is it, Trumpsters? Does Donald Trump deserve credit for the miracle of vaccines, or are they useless? It can’t be both of those things!”Stellan Skarsgard Is Finally Seizing the SpotlightLater on in his monologue, Kimmel shouted out a recent Daily Beast story revealing the Venmo payments that House Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and his fellow accused sex-trafficker/pal, Joel Greenberg, made to a number of women.“Meanwhile, there are more details in the sordid saga of future former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz,” explained Kimmel. “Yesterday we learned that Gaetz was involved in more wild house parties than Kid ’n Play in the ’90s. There were drugs and sex at these parties where women were given gifts of money in exchange for their participation, much of it paid through Venmo.”He continued: “So The Daily Beast got their hands on Venmo transactions from this guy Joel Greenberg, one of Gaetz’s closest friends. Greenberg is now cooperating with authorities, which is bad for Matt Gaetz, presumably as a result of more than 150 payments made to dozens of young women. At least 16 of those payments were made to a woman who later dated Matt Gaetz, and the notes—you know how you put the notes on Venmo?—they’re ridiculous. Three payments—for $500, $200, and $250—labeled ‘ice cream.’ Five other payments labeled ‘salad.’ One of those ‘salads’ cost more than $1,000. I guess they added avocado. Two of those transactions were for ‘stuff’ and ‘other stuff.’”“Of course, we know about all this because stupid Joel Greenberg made his Venmo transactions public—as did Matt Gaetz,” Kimmel said. “They didn’t check the privacy box. What’s the opposite of a criminal mastermind?”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Top US general in Europe says there's a low-to-medium risk Russia invades Ukraine in the next few weeks

    Russia has amassed roughly 80,000 troops along Ukraine's borders, raising alarm bells across Europe and in Washington.