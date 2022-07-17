Texas House report slams ‘systemic failures and egregious poor decision making’ in Uvalde massacre response

Surveillance footage of law enforcement officers on the scene (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

A damning Texas House committee report has found that “systemic failures and egregious poor decision making” hampered the response to the Uvalde mass shooting where 19 innocent students and two teachers were brutally murdered.

The report, released on Sunday by Texas officials, cited multiple failures from almost all authorities involved including the overall law enforcement response, the Uvalde school system, the shooter’s family and social media platforms.

Victims’ families, survivors and state lawmakers have been demanding answers for the last six weeks about what went wrong at Robb Elementary School back on 24 May.

Questions have been especially mounting over the law enforcement response on the day as officers waited a staggering 77 minutes from the time that gunman Salvador Ramos entered the school and began shooting victims to the time an elite Border Patrol unit entered the classroom and shot him dead.

While much of the blame for the police response has been levelled towards local police – in particular Uvalde Chief Pete Arredondo – the committee found that state and federal law enforcement also shared the blame for the botched response.

The long-awaited report into the events of 24 May was first shared with the family members of the victims on Sunday morning.

It details the findings of an investigation by a Texas House committee tasked with probing both the mass shooting and the response of multiple entities to what happened.