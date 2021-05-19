Texas human remains found in mobile home ID’d as missing toddler: police

Bradford Betz
·2 min read

The human remains of a Texas toddler who has been missing for months have been found, police and the boy’s family confirmed Wednesday.

James Chairez, who would be 20 months old, had not been seen by family members since Thanksgiving, San Antonio police said.

Chairez’s great aunt, Mariesol Benavidez-Gomez, posted a video on Facebook Wednesday, confirming that human remains found on April 28 at a mobile home where the boy lived with his mother have been positively identified as Chairez.

"The results are in. And even though my mind said, ‘I knew it was already James,’ but my heart wasn’t ready to let go," Benavidez-Gomez said, choking back tears. "The remains that were found at the mobile home are James."

Benavidez-Gomez said she was told by authorities an autopsy is pending to determine the boy’s official cause of death.

SAPD confirmed the findings and the identification in a statement to Fox News. They said an investigation is ongoing and did not provide further details.

MISSING CALIFORNIA MOTHER'S FAMILY HAS A ‘GOOD MEETING’ WITH CHULA VISTA POLICE AHEAD OF UPDATE WEDNESDAY

Chairez’s last sighting was on Jan. 4 security footage with his mother at a Walgreens store. His mother, 20-year-old D’lanny Chairez, has been spotted several times on security video – but without her son, according to a police affidavit.

Police arrested the mother in mid-March on charges of abandoning or endangering a child, court records show. A grand jury indicted her on those charges on April 20, KSAT reported. It remains unclear what additional charges she may face in her son's death.

COLORADO AUTHORITIES FILE NEW CHARGES AGAINST BARRY MORPHEW IN WIFE'S DISAPPEARANCE, SUSPECTED DEATH

Authorities had searched a mobile home where the boy lived with his mother multiple times. The affidavit states that investigators found human blood on a crib sheet, as well as his car seat, stroller and other baby items.

The boy’s remains were not found until April 28, SAPD said.

James’ father and maternal grandmother are both serving prison terms for the homicides of other family members, according to local media.

The grandmother, Patricia Flores, pleaded guilty to murder charges for failing to bring a 2-year-old grandchild to the hospital for nearly a week after the boy was severely scalded by hot water across much of his body, Fox 29 San Antonio reported. When she finally did call 911, police found him unresponsive, and he was later declared deceased.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The father, Matthew James Dempsey, was convicted in 2019 of slashing his own mother’s throat after he and an accomplice beat her with a baseball bat, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • A renowned skydiving pro had retired — but then came a freak mid-air collision in Florida

    A skydiving legend was killed Sunday morning following a freak mid-air collision in Florida.

  • Raleigh police rule out homicide in 22-year-old woman’s death. Investigation continues.

    The woman had last been seen leaving her job at Club Amnesia on Thursday.

  • NYPD announces increase in Black applicants after eliminating fees

    The New York Police Department is seeing a surge in Black and applicants of color. According to officials, the department saw a surge in minority applicants ready to take the entrance exam compared to past years. At a press conference on Tuesday, the police commissioner said the surge is “incredibly important” and that the NYPD actively recruited diverse applicants, per The Wall Street Journal.

  • Scientists Rescue 70 Eggs from Loggerhead Sea Turtle Hit and Killed by Cars in Florida

    “The hope is that maybe we can pass on her legacy.”

  • Mom’s easy Ziploc sensory bag is a high chair game-changer: ‘Omg I want to make this for myself’

    This is such a fun idea, even adults without kids are making them! The post Mom’s easy Ziploc sensory bag is a high chair game-changer: ‘Omg I want to make this for myself’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Capitol Police officers reportedly write anonymous letter expressing 'profound disappointment' at GOP opposition to Jan. 6 commission

    Members of the Capitol Police on Wednesday reportedly sent an anonymous letter to members of Congress expressing their "profound disappointment" with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Ky.) for not supporting House Democrats' proposal for a Jan. 6 commission. Capitol Police officers, of course, were in the middle of the worst of the riot that day, tasked with protecting lawmakers as the pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol. The letter is not an official statement from the Capitol Police, and a spokesman said the agency does not know who specifically sent it. It's also unclear how many members may have been involved, and the Capitol Police said it can't confirm the letter was actually authored by any officers. But Rep. Jamie Raskin's (D-Md.) office said those who endorsed the letter preferred to remain anonymous "because they are afraid of retribution for speaking out," while the letter itself said they did so because "we are expected to remain neutral and do our jobs with honor and integrity." As for content, the letter says "we would hope that the members of whom we took an oath to protect, would at the very minimum, support an investigation to get to the bottom of everyone responsible and hold them 100 percent accountable no matter the title or position they hold or held," adding that it's "inconceivable" any lawmakers "would downplay" the Capitol riot and "unconscionable" that anyone would suggest "we need to move forward or get over it." NEWS: MEMBERS of the U.S. Capitol Police have issued a statement to members of Congress expressing "profound disappointment" with McConnell and McCarthy's positions on the Jan. 6 commission, citing the "trauma" that officers endured that day. pic.twitter.com/CRweVhIAnD — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) May 19, 2021 More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtNew York attorney general's criminal investigation is not good for Trump, but he was already in perilThe COVID lab-leak debate is asking the wrong question

  • NCIS: New Orleans - The Cast Says Goodbye After 7 Incredible Seasons In The Big Easy

    NCIS: NEW ORLEANS will end its 7 season run with Pride's wedding to Rita, but on the eve of their special day, Pride must find who attacked Jimmy (Jason Alan Carvell) and Connor (Drew Scheid), while also figuring out Sasha's (Callie Thorne) ulterior motives regarding their son. In this special interview, the cast reflects on their time on the show, the city known for its music and entertainment, and the cast and crew that that became a family. The series finale of NCIS: NEW ORLEANS airs Sunday, 5/23 at 10pm, ET/PT.

  • Blind greens, brutal rough and sadistic bunkers: My hardest 10 Major courses

    South Carolina coastal layout Kiawah Island plays host to this week's USPGA Championship and could play as the longest course in major championship history. It promises to be a stiff test if the breeze picks up off the Atlantic ocean but how does it compare with the rest of the world's toughest courses? James Corrigan picks the 10 tracks which give the world's best sleepless nights. 10. Augusta National (Georgia. Masters: 1934-present) Next to Muirfield and perhaps Turnberry, the home of The Masters is the best course on the majors rota. When it was soft last November, Dustin Johnson made it look far too compliant with his record 20-under winning total. The faster conditions last month kept Hideki Matsuyama to 10-under. Demanding, unique and stunningly beautiful. 9. Royal Birkdale (Eng. Open: 1954, ’61, ’65, ’71, ’76, ’83, ’91, ’98. 2008, ’17) The best course in England is also the toughest if Mother Nature is in a links type of mood. Rolling through the dunes, the layout offers the complete challenge and the fact its Open winners include Palmer, Watson, Trevino, Harrington and Spieth - from a TV transport compound in 2017 - is no coincidence. If a links can be described as fair then this is it. Until the wind gets up and the rain plays tag-team like it did in 2008. Then it is cruel. 8. Olympic Club (San Fran. US Open: 1955, ’66, ’87, 98, 2012) The Lake Course in San Francisco staged the 1955 US Open, which many believe presented the toughest post-war major challenge. Little-known Jack Fleck famously shocked Ben Hogan that week, prevailing in a 36-hole play-off after both finished the regulation 72 holes in seven-over. The rough can be brutal, which is a problem as the fairways are tight. The slick, undulating greens only add to the torture. 7. Shinnecock Hills (NY. US Open: 1896, 1986, ’95, 2004, ’18) This brilliant Long Island layout really does need tricking up as the USGA stupidly did on the weekend of the 2004 US Open. Annoyed with the comparatively low scores of the first rounds, the officials neglected to water the greens and lost them, the par three seventh proving particularly farcical. If it is windy, then be prepared to be attacked from all directions.

  • Watch This Downward Dog! Australian Shepherd Named Secret Does Yoga With Human Best Friend

    Once she rolls out her mat, Secret the Australian shepherd is focused, balanced, and full of love for her human companion and all the wonderful things they do together.

  • Ask Scary Mommy: My Husband Quit Drinking, But I Can’t Get Over My Resentment

    I am also still harboring resentment for the nights where he didn’t come home, showed up late to our kids’ events, and left me handling everything.

  • Eric Trump says people hug him 'with tears in their eyes' and tell him how much they miss his dad

    "I mean, literally sometimes, Sean, with tears in their eyes - 'We miss the man so much,'" Eric Trump told Fox News.

  • This Austin, Texas Home Renovation Made Every Inch Count For The Family of Five

    See how interior designer Shannon Eddings gave this mid-century home some breathing room.

  • Motor racing-Leclerc hopes for a home race with better luck than before

    The 23-year-old, who grew up watching the cars race around the harbourside track and took the school bus along roads familiar to every Formula One fan, was excited at the prospect on Wednesday. "I love it, but I've had a bit of a tough time at this track in the last three years, apart from last year where we didn't race," the Monegasque told reporters. In 2018, his debut season with Alfa Romeo, Leclerc retired after a collision and then in 2019, his first year at Ferrari, he went out with a damaged floor.

  • Proton, the privacy startup behind e2e encrypted ProtonMail, confirms passing 50M users

    End-to-end encrypted email provider ProtonMail has officially confirmed it's passed 50 million users globally as it turns seven years old. It’s a notable milestone for a services provider that intentionally does not have a data business — opting instead for a privacy pledge based on zero access architecture that means it has no way to decrypt the contents of ProtonMail users’ emails. Although, to be clear, the 50M+ figure applies to total users of all its products (which includes a VPN offering), not just users of its e2e encrypted email.

  • The IRS backlog of 2019 tax returns keeps shrinking — but now for the bad news

    It might take 60 days more to process returns left over from last year, according to the IRS commissioner's 'conservative estimate'

  • Complaint: Indy home appraisal was discriminatory

    A housing discrimination complaint filed by a Black Indianapolis homeowner alleges that appraisers' valuations of her home more than doubled after she removed items that identified her race and asked a white friend to be there during an appraisal. (May 19)

  • Furniture flipping? Benbrook woman uses social media to carve out thriving business.

    “It’s much more manageable and affordable than flipping homes,” says Maggie McGaugh.

  • David Boreanaz says a big loss is coming on SEAL Team

    The actor also talks about moving to Paramount+ and whether he'll start dropping F-bombs.

  • Fans of '9-1-1: Lone Star' Need to Prepare Themselves for the Show's Latest News

    THIS JUST IN.

  • Susan Collins campaign donations from Hawaii defense contractor prompt FBI investigation

    The FBI is investigating whether a U.S. defense contractor illegally directed money to Sen. Susan Collins’s 2020 congressional campaign, Fox News has learned.