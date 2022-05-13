Texas hunts for capital murder inmate after bus escape

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) has launched a manhunt for a capital murder inmate after he escaped from a transport bus on Thursday.

Gonzalo Lopez, 46, who escaped in Leon County between Dallas and Houston, is serving a life sentence for capital murder and attempted capital murder.

Lopez attacked an officer on the bus before escaping into Leon County, where the search began by TDCJ and the Texas Office of the Inspector General, among other law enforcement agencies.

The bus was wrecked near Centerville, Texas, shortly after Lopez commandeered the vehicle.

Lopez has a record of multiple aggravated assaults and a citation for possession of marijuana, among other offenses.

The attempted capital murder offense occurred in Webb County in 2004, followed by counts of aggravated kidnapping and capital murder in Hidalgo County in 2005.

Lopez was sentenced for capital murder in 2006 and for attempted capital murder the following year.

“TDCJ, OIG, & multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for the inmate near Highway 7 westbound in Leon County approximately 1.5 miles from Interstate 45,” announced TDCJ Thursday afternoon. “If you spot Lopez, immediately contact 911 and do not approach him.”

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office provided an update at 3 a.m. on Friday, saying, “Suspect still at large. Numerous agencies still working together to apprehend subject, including DPS Aircrafts. We are working in the area north of Hwy 7, closely in the area between CR 317 & CR 320.”

The office reminded residents of the Leon County area to lock their doors and vehicles and to call the police rather than approaching Lopez.

