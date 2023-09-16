Texas impeachment trial: Who replaces Attorney General Ken Paxton if he’s convicted?

If any of the articles of impeachments pending before Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are sustained, he could be removed from office.

Paxton is accused of misusing his office to benefit political donor and Austin real estate developer Nate Paul. The three-term attorney general has denied wrongdoing. Paxton is currently suspended from the office.

Senators resumed private deliberations Saturday.

What happens if AG Ken Paxton is removed from office?

The Texas attorney general’s term is four years, and Paxton was last elected in the November 2022 general election. Per state election law, Paxton’s removal would be far enough out from his next election that Gov. Greg Abbott would appoint a replacement.

Angela Colmenero is currently serving as interim attorney general after being tapped by Abbott in July, but the governor could pick someone else for the job in the long term.

The office would then be on be on the 2024 ballot for Texas voters to decide their next top prosecutor.

Could Paxton seek office again?

If Paxton is convicted on the articles of impeachment, senators will take a separate vote on whether to bar him from running for an elected office again.