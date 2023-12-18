Texas inmate captured after escaping from prison in Brazoria County. What we know

A man who escaped from a prison complex in Brazoria County has been captured after less than a day on the run.

Robert Dean Yancy, Jr. allegedly fled from his cell at the Texas Department of Corrections, Clemens Unit, on Sunday afternoon, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office. He was captured Monday morning by authorities in Matagorda County, southwest of Brazoria County, according to police.

Here's what we know about him.

Who is Robert Dean Yancy, Jr.?

Yancy was serving a life sentence without parole for the continuous sexual abuse of a child in Victoria County, which is about two hours southeast of San Antonio.

Robert Dean Yancy, Jr. escaped from a prison complex in Brazoria County before being captured by police less than a day later.

The 39-year-old allegedly left the Clemens Unit prison complex in a 2021 white Nissan Versa, which police used to track his whereabouts. Yancy is charged with felony escape.

Police also arrested two people in connection to his escape. Leonor Priestle, his mother, was charged with permitting/facilitating an escape, and Russell Williams was charged with criminal intent to escape.

Where is Brazoria County?

The prison from which Yancy escaped is located in Brazoria County, which is just south of Houston and butts up against the Gulf of Mexico. Its population was just over 372,000 people at the time of the 2020 Census.

The Texas Department of Corrections, Clemens Unit, encompasses security levels one through four, which range from allowing prisoners to reside outside security fences to housing prisoners in cells and permitting them to work inside the prison under armed supervision, according to PrisonsInfo.com. It's unclear which security level Yancy was under.

Where was Yancy Jr. captured?

Yancy was arrested shortly after 8 a.m. Monday by authorities in Matagorda Country, which is adjacent to Brazoria County on the Gulf of Mexico.

