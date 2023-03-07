Texas inmate Gary Green set to die by lethal injection for murdering wife, drowning her 6-year-old daughter

Death row inmate Gary Green is scheduled to be executed in Texas Tuesday night for fatally stabbing his wife and then drowning her daughter in the bathtub in 2009.

Green is set to die by lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. His death will mark the fourth execution in Texas this year.

Green was convicted in 2010 for killing his wife, Lovetta Armstead, and her 6-year-old daughter, Jazzmen Montgomery, inside their home in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas on September 21, 2009. Authorities said the 51-year-old killer became enraged when he learned Armstead wanted to have their marriage annulled, according to court filings.

In a letter dated the same day as the murders, Green said he planned to “take five lives”: his wife’s, her three children’s and his own.

“You asked to see the monster so here he is the monster you made me,” he wrote in the rambling missive.

Green also nearly killed Armstead’s sons, then ages 9 and 12, but they persuaded him not to, the Texas Tribune reported. Per the younger boy’s testimony, they told him they were “too little to die” and promised not to tell anyone.

According to court filings, Green also made them look at the bodies of their slain mother and sibling. He then attempted suicide by consuming a large amount of Tylenol and Benadryl. He turned himself in to the police hours later and confessed to the killings. He told investigators he believed his family was out to get him.

In lat February, Green’s lawyers asked the Dallas County District Attorney’s office to delay the execution so he could undergo further tests for his intellectual disability. Experts during his trial testified that he likely had schizoaffective disorder.

Green also previously appealed to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, which upheld his conviction and death sentence.

